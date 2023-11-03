From Jack and the Beanstalk to Aladdin, expect classic tales featuring famous faces, as well iconic Christmas films reimagined.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Christmas is just around the corner and actors across the country are gearing up to take on iconic roles in a number of much loved pantomimes.

Tickets for festive shows around Merseyside have already been released and now is the perfect time to get yours booked to make sure you don’t miss out, because is it really Christmas without a panto?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are the brilliant pantomimes and festive performances taking place in and around Merseyside this Christmas, perfect for the whole family. From Jack and the Beanstalk to Aladdin, expect classic tales featuring famous faces.

Most Popular

Liverpool

Sleeping Beauty is coming to Liverpool this Christmas. Photo: Shone

Home Alone in Concert at the M&S Bank Arena: One of the most iconic Christmas films of all time is going on tour, accompanied by a live orchestra. Shown on a giant HD screen at the M&S Bank Arena, Home Alone will be accompanied by a delightful score performed live by The Heritage Orchestra. The showing will take place on December 15 and tickets start at £36.65.

One of the most iconic Christmas films of all time is going on tour, accompanied by a live orchestra. Shown on a giant HD screen at the M&S Bank Arena, Home Alone will be accompanied by a delightful score performed live by The Heritage Orchestra. The showing will take place on December 15 and tickets start at £36.65. Sleeping Beauty at the M&S Bank Arena: Starring Reality TV star Katie Price as Carabosse, Sleeping Beauty is coming to the M&S Bank Arena this Christmas. Taking to the stage from December 16-30, expect live music, laughs and Christmas magic. Tickets are on sale now, starting at £24.50.

Starring Reality TV star Katie Price as Carabosse, Sleeping Beauty is coming to the M&S Bank Arena this Christmas. Taking to the stage from December 16-30, expect live music, laughs and Christmas magic. Tickets are on sale now, starting at £24.50. The Wizard of Oz at Liverpool Empire : The Wizard of Oz will take over the Liverpool Empire Theatre this Christmas, from December 13 until January 7. Casting has not yet been announced, but expect iconic songs from the hit film and additional music from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice. Tickets are available here, starting at £13.

: The Wizard of Oz will take over the Liverpool Empire Theatre this Christmas, from December 13 until January 7. Casting has not yet been announced, but expect iconic songs from the hit film and additional music from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice. Tickets are available here, starting at £13. The Rock ‘n’ Roll Panto Cinderella at The Everyman: The Everyman’s Rock ‘n’ Roll panto is back for 2023, with the tale of Cinderella. Running from November 17 until January 20, expect heaps of sass, silliness and sparkle. Tickets are on sale now, starting at £11.

The Everyman’s Rock ‘n’ Roll panto is back for 2023, with the tale of Cinderella. Running from November 17 until January 20, expect heaps of sass, silliness and sparkle. Tickets are on sale now, starting at £11. Peter Pan at the M&S Bank Arena: Boy George stars as Captain Hook in big budget extravaganza adaptation of Peter Pan. The show takes place on December 2 and 3, with tickets starting at £26.48. Tickets are on sale now.

Boy George stars as Captain Hook in big budget extravaganza adaptation of Peter Pan. The show takes place on December 2 and 3, with tickets starting at £26.48. Tickets are on sale now. A Christmas Carol at St George’s Hall: GINIFICENT presents their 21st annual theatre tour of Charles Dickens’s classic, A Christmas Carol—a true-to-the-book stage play. The show will take place at the famous St. Georges Hall concert room from December 18 - 23. Tickets start at £21.84.

GINIFICENT presents their 21st annual theatre tour of Charles Dickens’s classic, A Christmas Carol—a true-to-the-book stage play. The show will take place at the famous St. Georges Hall concert room from December 18 - 23. Tickets start at £21.84. Dick Whittington at the Hope Street Theatre: The Hope Street Theatre will host Dick Whittington this Christmas, with a Scouse twist. Watch the hero’s incredible escapades take him onto the high seas of the River Mersey, into battle with the evil Queen Rat and see him fall head over heels in love with his boss’ daughter Alice. All the while the magical Fairy from Across the Mersey are whispering his destiny – to become Mayor of Liverpool. Running from December 14 to January 4, tickets start at £16.45.

Knowsley

Shakespeare North Playhouse.

The Wind in the Willows at Shakespeare North Playhouse: The Wind in the Willows, a funny, timeless tale of friendship, courage, consequences and bravery, is coming to the Cockpit Theatre this winter. From November 24 until January 13, expect live music and a talented company of actor-musicians, with a show for the whole family. Tickets are on sale now and start at £3.

The Wind in the Willows, a funny, timeless tale of friendship, courage, consequences and bravery, is coming to the Cockpit Theatre this winter. From November 24 until January 13, expect live music and a talented company of actor-musicians, with a show for the whole family. Tickets are on sale now and start at £3. Ghost Stories for Christmas at Shakespeare North Playhouse: Suitable for people aged 12 and over, join Shakespeare North Playhouse for a selection of spooky ghost stories. Tickets start at £3 and new material and a traditional classic will be read aloud by local writers John Maguire and David Griffiths, alongside special guests.

Suitable for people aged 12 and over, join Shakespeare North Playhouse for a selection of spooky ghost stories. Tickets start at £3 and new material and a traditional classic will be read aloud by local writers John Maguire and David Griffiths, alongside special guests. Peter Pan at Knowsley Leisure & Culture Park: Trio Entertainment return to Knowsley Leisure & Culture Park this Christmas to present the swashbuckling adventures of Peter Pan, a high-flying pantomime for all the family. Running from December 2 -5, tickets start at £12.

Sefton

Running from December 7 - 31, the Jack and the Beanstalk Christmas panto will take place at The Atkinson, Southport. Photo: The Atkinson

Jack and the Beanstalk at The Atkinson: A local legend, best known for playing Brookside’s Jimmy Corkhill, is set to reprise his role as a baddie this Christmas. Starring in the popular soap opera for seventeen-years in the Channel 4 soap, Dean Sullivan will take to the stage as ‘Fleshcreep’ in the classic tale of Jack and the Beanstalk. Running from December 7 - 31, the Christmas panto will take place at The Atkinson, Southport, making the performance even more special for the Merseyside actor. Tickets are on sale now, starting at £16.

A local legend, best known for playing Brookside’s Jimmy Corkhill, is set to reprise his role as a baddie this Christmas. Starring in the popular soap opera for seventeen-years in the Channel 4 soap, Dean Sullivan will take to the stage as ‘Fleshcreep’ in the classic tale of Jack and the Beanstalk. Running from December 7 - 31, the Christmas panto will take place at The Atkinson, Southport, making the performance even more special for the Merseyside actor. Tickets are on sale now, starting at £16. Dick Whittington at Waterfront Southport Hotel: An interactive pantomine is coming to Southport, with attendees watching the show while enjoying festive afternoon tea. Two shows will take place, one on December 17 and the other on December 24, from 1.00pm to 3.30pm. Tickets are £35 for adults and £17.50 for children.

An interactive pantomine is coming to Southport, with attendees watching the show while enjoying festive afternoon tea. Two shows will take place, one on December 17 and the other on December 24, from 1.00pm to 3.30pm. Tickets are £35 for adults and £17.50 for children. Mother Goose at Merchant Taylors’ Boys School: The Waterloo & Crosby Theatre Company are hosting their 41st annual pantomime on December 1, 2, 3, 8, 9 and 10. Tickets for the traditional panto are on sale now, starting at £11.

St Helens

St Helens’ Theatre Royal is gearing up to take you to a whole new world this festive season as Aladdin flies in for their Christmas panto. Photo: Local TV

Aladdin at St Helens' Theatre Royal: St Helens' Theatre Royal is gearing up to take you to a whole new world this festive season as Aladdin flies in for their Christmas panto. Best known for playing Dan Spencer on Emmerdale, Liam Fox is making his professional panto debut as the evil Abanazer. Actress and award-winning Radio City Breakfast Show host Leanne Campbell will appear digitally as the magical ‘Genie of the Mirror’. The show will run from December 2 until January 14, with tickets now on sale starting from £21.

St Helens' Theatre Royal is gearing up to take you to a whole new world this festive season as Aladdin flies in for their Christmas panto. Best known for playing Dan Spencer on Emmerdale, Liam Fox is making his professional panto debut as the evil Abanazer. Actress and award-winning Radio City Breakfast Show host Leanne Campbell will appear digitally as the magical ‘Genie of the Mirror’. The show will run from December 2 until January 14, with tickets now on sale starting from £21. Snow White at Rainhill Village Hall: Taking place from January 18 - 21, Rainfall Musical Theatre Company will put on a fantastic show of Snow White. Tickets start at £10.

Wirral

From December 8 until December 31, Beauty and the Beast will take over Port Sunlight’s Gladstone Theatre. Photo: Gladstone Theatre

Jack and the Beanstalk at the Floral Pavilion : Jack and the Beanstalk opens in New Brighton on Saturday December 9, with 3D special effects and TV sensation Hayley Tamaddon as The Vegetable Fairy. The show runs until January 7 with tickets starting at £19.50.

: Jack and the Beanstalk opens in New Brighton on Saturday December 9, with 3D special effects and TV sensation Hayley Tamaddon as The Vegetable Fairy. The show runs until January 7 with tickets starting at £19.50. Father Christmas Comes Up Trumps: Hosted by Port Sunlight’s Gladstone Theatre, Father Christmas Comes Up Trumps is a panto perfect for younger kids. Taking place from 1.00pm on December, tickets start at £12. Based on the original book by Nicholas Allan.

Hosted by Port Sunlight’s Gladstone Theatre, Father Christmas Comes Up Trumps is a panto perfect for younger kids. Taking place from 1.00pm on December, tickets start at £12. Based on the original book by Nicholas Allan. A Christmas Carol: in Concert at the Floral Pavilion: Taking place on December 11, GreenMatthews bring you a brand-new retelling of A Christmas Carol. Tickets are available now for £19.50.

Taking place on December 11, GreenMatthews bring you a brand-new retelling of A Christmas Carol. Tickets are available now for £19.50. Beauty and the Beast at The Gladstone Theatre: From December 8 until December 31, Beauty and the Beast will take over Port Sunlight’s Gladstone Theatre. Tickets are on sale now, from £22.50.

From December 8 until December 31, Beauty and the Beast will take over Port Sunlight’s Gladstone Theatre. Tickets are on sale now, from £22.50. Snow White at Ellesmere Port Civic Hall: From December 16 - 24, see Kerry Katona star as Wicked Queen Morgana at Ellesmere Port Civic Hall. Tickets are on sale now, starting at £14.

Nearby areas