60 sec what’s on guide: Three ‘must do’ things in Liverpool this weekend - October 6 to 9
The Magic of Mowtown, By the Waters of Liverpool and MANIA - The Abba Tribute
and live on Freeview channel 276
🎙️The Magic of Mowtown is coming to the Liverpool Philharmonic on Sunday 8 October. Seen by over a million people and now in its eighteenth year, this show is a trip down memory lane with all the Motown classics. Hear legendary songs from artists such as Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder and many more. Full information at Liverpoolphil.com/whats-on
🏙️ By the Waters of Liverpool Is coming to St Helen's Theatre Royal from Monday 9 until Wednesday 11 October. Set in the 1930s, it's based on the book of the same name by acclaimed author Helen Forrester. Adapted for the stage by Rob Fenneh, this will be the final tour of the play. Full information at sthelenstheatreroyal.com/show
Advertisement
Advertisement
👩🎤 Bringing some of that Eurovision magic back to the city, MANIA - The Abba Tribute is coming to Liverpool's Empire Theatre on Sunday 8 October. If you're looking for an excuse to party, reminisce or simply be entertained, dig out those platforms, dust down those flares, join in and enjoy all of your favourites including: Mamma Mia, Voulez Vous, Dancing Queen, Winner Takes It All, Super Trouper and many more. Full information at atgtickets.com/shows