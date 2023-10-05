The Magic of Mowtown, By the Waters of Liverpool and MANIA - The Abba Tribute

🎙️The Magic of Mowtown is coming to the Liverpool Philharmonic on Sunday 8 October. Seen by over a million people and now in its eighteenth year, this show is a trip down memory lane with all the Motown classics. Hear legendary songs from artists such as Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder and many more. Full information at Liverpoolphil.com/whats-on

🏙️ By the Waters of Liverpool Is coming to St Helen's Theatre Royal from Monday 9 until Wednesday 11 October. Set in the 1930s, it's based on the book of the same name by acclaimed author Helen Forrester. Adapted for the stage by Rob Fenneh, this will be the final tour of the play. Full information at sthelenstheatreroyal.com/show

