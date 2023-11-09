Watch more of our videos on Shots!

♻️ The Bluecoat are hosting a Family Weekend on Saturday, 11 November, and Sunday, 12 November, with a host of free activities where your little artists can explore the environment and the air that we breathe. Working alongside artist Stu Harrison, you can make your own wind turbine, design your own carbon-neutral mode of transport, and participate in live drawing workshops to create your own Breathe Better Air-themed cartoon! More information at thebluecoat.org.uk/whatson

🏰 Camp and Furnace are celebrating 100 years of Disney on Saturday, 11 November. With a huge night of non-stop music and movie magic, whether you're a seasoned film fanatic, die-hard Disney devotee, fresh new fan, or just fancy a night of nostalgia. With music from the much loved classics, Pixar & modern movies to Disney Channel musical masterpieces. More information at campandfurnace.com/whats-on

