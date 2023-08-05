A slice of summer nostalgia with Punch and Judy at the Royal Albert Dock

Kicking off summer in style, Royal Albert Dock Liverpool is continuing its programme of feel-good activities throughout August with its Festival of Summer.
The visitor attraction plays host to family-friendly performances of Punch and Judy. Finding a new home in Royal Albert Dock, little ones can watch the iconic characters in a series of modernised slap-stick scenarios while older viewers revisit nostalgic days on the waterfront.
Punch and Judy Proffesor Will Cousins said, “There’s a real sense of British comedy culture and I think that it captures this kind of awkward interesting character of who we are. I think that for pantomime and Punch & Judy is often a child’s first experience of any kind of live entertainment.”
Performing the series of shows is puppeteer and chairman of the Punch and Judy Fellowship, Will Cousins. With a lifelong passion for preserving the timeless tradition, Will aims to bring a fresh approach to storytelling.
Fresh from Glastonbury Festival, Sol Cinema is returning to Anchor Courtyard. Powered by the sun, the vintage-style cinema is set to screen free five-minute films. Crowned as one of the top 20 picturehouses in the world, it comes complete with an usherette service.
With one month to fill with family fun, there are free, drop-in Make at Tate sessions. While little explorers can take to the seven seas at Maritime Museum and learn about the city's seafaring past with Life on Board.