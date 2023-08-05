A slice of summer nostalgia with Punch and Judy at the Royal Albert Dock

Kicking off summer in style, Royal Albert Dock Liverpool is continuing its programme of feel-good activities throughout August with its Festival of Summer.

The visitor attraction plays host to family-friendly performances of Punch and Judy. Finding a new home in Royal Albert Dock, little ones can watch the iconic characters in a series of modernised slap-stick scenarios while older viewers revisit nostalgic days on the waterfront.

Punch and Judy Proffesor Will Cousins said, “There’s a real sense of British comedy culture and I think that it captures this kind of awkward interesting character of who we are. I think that for pantomime and Punch & Judy is often a child’s first experience of any kind of live entertainment.”

Performing the series of shows is puppeteer and chairman of the Punch and Judy Fellowship, Will Cousins. With a lifelong passion for preserving the timeless tradition, Will aims to bring a fresh approach to storytelling.

Fresh from Glastonbury Festival, Sol Cinema is returning to Anchor Courtyard. Powered by the sun, the vintage-style cinema is set to screen free five-minute films. Crowned as one of the top 20 picturehouses in the world, it comes complete with an usherette service.