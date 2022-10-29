Alfie Boe has announced dates for his UK tour in 2023 including a visit to Liverpool.

Alfie Boe will be coming to Liverpool next year after announcing a date on his new solo tour. The tour coincides with the release of his new Ball & Boe album ‘Together In Vegas’ which he released with English singer Michael Ball.

The tour will be venturing around the UK in the autumn of 2023, to share Boe’s musical classics and fan favourites with his followers across the country. He will be touring from September to October next year.

Alfie Boe is best known for being one of the UK’s finest tenors and is acclaimed in his operatic roles such as when he played Jean Valjean in the stage version of Les Misérables at O2 Arena in London. He was also awarded an OBE in 2019 for his services to music and charity.

Most Popular

When is Alfie Boe performing in Liverpool?

Alfie Boe will be at the Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool on October 2, 2023.

Alfie Boe will be performing in Liverpool next year

Advertisement

How to get tickets for Alfie Boe in Liverpool 2023?

Pre-registered fans will have access to a pre-sale on the Live Nation website on November 3 at 10am.

The general ticket sale will start on November 4 at 10 am.

Visit the Live Nation website to register for the pre-sale or purchase tickets.

DISCLAIMER: This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.