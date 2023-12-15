There are plenty of options in Liverpool for a great New Year's Eve party.

The new year is fast approaching and many of us will be scrambling to make plans to celebrate it in style.

If you've got nothing arranged as of yet do not fret, as a range of venues in Liverpool ONE are throwing some spectacular New Year's Eve parties so you can spend the last few hours of 2023 in the best way possible.

Here we have rounded up Liverpool ONE's offerings for New Year's Eve...

The Club House

Party all night and into the early hours with live music, a cocktail and arrival and a glass of bubbly at midnight at The Club House. What's more is 90 minutes of bottomless drinks costs only £25.

Where: The Club House, Chevasse Park, Liverpool ONE.

What time: Latest booking time for bottomless drinks is at 5.30pm.

Cost: £15 per ticket per person. £25 for 90 minutes of bottomless drinks.

Bierkeller

Dance on the benches into the New Year at Bierkeller on Thomas Streers Way, complete with a live DJ set and a tempting bottomless drinks option if you are looking to introduce the new year in style.

Where: Bierkeller, Thomas Steers Way.

What time: Doors open at 8pm, with the entertainment starting at 10pm.

Cost: £15 per person for a reserved seat. £30 per person for the reserved seat and drinks package including a choice of drinks and a glass of prosecco at midnight. £75 per person for bottomless drinks.

Las Iguanas

End the year in style at Las Iguanas with a two-hour-long bottomless fiesta that will take you over the stroke of midnight in style with their Latin-inspired dishes and tropical cocktails.

Where: Las Iguanas, 14 Paradise Street.

What time: Last bookings are for 11pm.

Cost: £39.95 per person for the bottomless fiesta.

LevelTap

Game for free all night into the new year at LevelTap at its New Game New Year's Eve Party featuring pints for only £3.50 and a live DJ.

Where: LevelTap, Hanover Street.

What time: Doors open at 8pm.

Cost: £25 per ticket per person, including two drinks tokens, a welcome drink and a glass of fizz at midnight.

Cosy Club

Experience a three-course dinner and dance the night away with a live band to celebrate the year gone in style at Cosy Club. Guests are encouraged to come glammed and glitzed up.

Where: Cosy Club, Paradise Street

What time: Booking available until 1am.

Cost: £70 per person per ticket.

Browns

Welcome the new year in style at Browns with a welcome bellini and four course meal made up of some of the most decadent dishes.

Where: Browns, Paradise Street.

What time: Bookings available until 10pm.

Cost: £65 per person.

Mamasan

Enjoy a range of Mamasan's delicious dishes as you listen to the music of 'sweet female attitude' with Leanne Brown performing at the bar and brasserie in celebration of the new year.

Where: Mamasan, College Lane.

What time: Reservations start at 7pm.