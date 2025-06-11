It’s almost time for UNICEF’s Soccer Aid, returning to Old Trafford on Sunday, June 15.

Huge celebrities and footballing legends will battle it out on the pitch as England take on the Soccer Aid World XI FC in the world’s biggest charity football match. This year’s lineup includes many famous faces from Liverpool, including Wayne Rooney and BBC This City is Ours star James Nelson-Joyce.

We have created a list of all the celebrities with ties to Merseyside who are taking part in taking Soccer Aid 2025, from actors and Olympians from the area to former Everton and Liverpool stars. Take a look at the gallery below.

1 . Toni Duggan Toni Duggan. | Getty Images

2 . James Nelson-Joyce James Nelson-Joyce. | Getty

3 . Wayne Rooney Wayne Rooney. | Marco Luzzani/Getty Images