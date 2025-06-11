All the Liverpool celebrities lined up Soccer Aid 2025, including James Nelson-Joyce & Wayne Rooney

By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 11th Jun 2025, 10:07 BST

Get ready for Soccer Aid 2025 with our list of Liverpool celebrities taking part, including Wayne Rooney and more.

It’s almost time for UNICEF’s Soccer Aid, returning to Old Trafford on Sunday, June 15.

Huge celebrities and footballing legends will battle it out on the pitch as England take on the Soccer Aid World XI FC in the world’s biggest charity football match. This year’s lineup includes many famous faces from Liverpool, including Wayne Rooney and BBC This City is Ours star James Nelson-Joyce.

We have created a list of all the celebrities with ties to Merseyside who are taking part in taking Soccer Aid 2025, from actors and Olympians from the area to former Everton and Liverpool stars. Take a look at the gallery below.

Toni Duggan.

1. Toni Duggan

Toni Duggan. | Getty Images

James Nelson-Joyce.

2. James Nelson-Joyce

James Nelson-Joyce. | Getty

Wayne Rooney.

3. Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney. | Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Sam Quek.

4. Sam Quek

Sam Quek. | Getty Images

