28 Years Later: The cast and director for the new blockbuster set in Northumberland

It has now been 18 years since 28 Weeks Later, the follow up to the hugely successful 28 Days Later was released with the third of the series set to be released this month.

Cinemas across the UK will be screening 28 Years Later from Friday, June 20.

The second edition of the series continued from the first with a virus taking over the mainland UK before the final scenes implied a spread into Europe.

The newest film, however, seems to be predominantly set in the North East with stunning drone shots on the trailer sweeping across Holy Island in Northumberland.

The film stars Jodie Comer and Aaron Taylor-Johnson as two residents of the island decades after the initial outbreak of the virus. Check out the biggest names involved in the film below.

