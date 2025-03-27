AJ Tracey announces tour date at 500 capacity Liverpool venue - Pre sale, ticket information
The Ladbroke Grove star announced his third album ‘Die Before You’re Dead’ earlier this month, while the tour dates will take place with a quick turnaround.
The star is usually performing in front of thousands each night when he is out on the road, but is heading across the UK to perform in small and independent venues from London to Bristol to Bedford and London to Liverpool.
“I want to showcase growth and hammer home that the UK is a melting pot of cultures. I’m proud to be British - no matter what people try to tell you,” said the star as part of the promotional material for his upcoming album.
That will see the star head out to smaller venues across the country.
Taking to social media to announce the tour, AJ Tracey said: “I heard you, i’m rolling through a few cities to see some of you in places you requested, places I’ve never played and some places i haven’t played in time! Where should i go on my days off? Should I do more venues? The best restaurants? Let me know at the link in bio, and make sure you are signed up to be the first to access presale when it drops.”
Tickets for dates across the tour will be released on Friday, April 4. Pre sale options are available to fans who sign up for the rapper’s mailing list.
The full list of dates are as follows:
Monday, April 21 - Bootleg Social, Blackpool
Thursday, April 24 - King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut, Glasgow
Monday, April 28 - The Grove, Newcastle
Thursday, May 1 - Arts Club Loft, Liverpool
Monday, May 5, One NinetyFour, London
Thursday, May 8 - Esquires, Bedford
Monday, May 12 - The Exchange, Bristol
Thursday, May 15 - Joiners, Southampton
Monday, May 19 - The Baths, Ipswich
Thursday, May 23 - Bodega, Nottingham
