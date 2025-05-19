When the sun shines over London, the city transforms into an energetic playground packed with world-class attractions, lush green parks, rooftop vibes, and cultural buzz.

From royal pageantry to street festivals, summer in London is simply unmissable.

Whether you're strolling along the Thames, soaking in iconic landmarks like Big Ben and Tower Bridge, or catching an open-air theatre show under a golden sky, there’s something magical about this season in the British capital.

Think Hyde Park picnics, Wimbledon fever, and river cruises along the Thames. Add in long daylight hours, rooftop cocktails, blockbuster exhibitions, and not-to-miss festivals like the Notting Hill Carnival, BST, and Pride in London, and you’ve got the perfect recipe for a vibrant summer escape.

Don't forget the regal charm of Trooping the Colour or the timeless thrill of the Changing of the Guard, this city does summer like nowhere else.

Ready to plan your sunny adventure? Here are 11 unbeatable reasons why London should top your list this summer.

And the best part of all? It’s never been easier to get to!

Avanti West Coast’s new direct train means you can get from Liverpool to London in less than two and a half hours.

Even better, it only costs £26 and you can save up to 42% of the ticket price when you book 8 weeks in advance, and even up to 70% when you book 12 weeks in advance! The earlier you buy your tickets, the more you can save on train fare prices.

Enjoy exclusive perks and rewards every time you travel with Avanti. By joining Club Avanti, you’ll unlock benefits like 10% off your next journey, a free hot drink onboard, and discounts on food and beverages.

So what are you waiting for? Get exploring!

1 . Royal events and ceremonies Head to London over the summer to witness the Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace, Trooping the Colour, or attend events linked to the Royal Family. Come rain or shine, these events are a sight to behold! | AFP via Getty Images

2 . A city in bloom London’s green spaces like Hyde Park, Regent’s Park, and Kew Gardens are in full bloom, ideal for picnics, boating, or open-air concerts. These spaces are as pleasing on your eyes as they will be on your Instagram grid! | Getty Images

3 . A stage under the stars Enjoy performances at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, or watch films under the stars at pop-up cinemas across the city. This is a great way to soak up London's world-famous theatre scene while enjoying the sunshine and fresh air. | Getty Images