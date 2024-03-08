Award-winning 'best fusion pie' in UK is available on Bold Street

Pieminister's Harissa Chicken Pie triumphed in the Fusion Pie category at this year’s British Pie Awards. Image: Pieminister

Pieminister has triumphed at this year’s British Pie Awards, taking home the first ever prize for the Fusion Pie category. Their Harissa Chicken Pie beat over 20 entries from across the UK in the category to take home the accolade.

And the good news for Liverpudlians is the award-winning pie business has shop on Bold Street, next to Elif and opposite Bakchich. The Fusion Pie category highlighted products that combine the British tradition of a fully enclosed pastry pie but with fillings based on flavour from around the world.

There was a total of 24 different categories for the 16th edition of the British Pie Awards, including vegetarian and vegan categories. Over 140 of the nation's most qualified chefs and pie experts were brought in as judges, adding to the credibility of the award.

Matthew O’Callaghan, host of the British Pie Awards, said: “This year's awards have seen a wonderful celebration of the nation’s love of pies; the atmosphere has been amazing and the level of creativity is off the scale.