You could win hundereds of pounds to spend on food and drink.

Liverpool’s first street food market is celebrating turning six years old, with a five day party, free prosecco and huge competition worth over £600.

Since opening in 2017, Baltic Market has welcomed over 50 restaurants and over 100 market traders, allowing small businesses, new concepts and independents to showcase their dishes to the masses.

From Wednesday June 28 until Sunday July 2, Baltic Market will be hosting the birthday bash, and want loyal customers to join in the fun.

Party schedule:

Wednesday: The market will be offering their popular One Pound Gin.

Thursday: Guests can enjoy half price bottles of Prosecco.

Friday: Indie music night.

Saturday: Disco party with a DJ and big bands.

Sunday: Back 2 Back vinyl and market.

Food: Across the five days, Baltic Market will have a tasty pop up BBQ from Noso serving up South American BBQ food. And, to complete the festivities, there will be a Mr Whippy’s Ice Cream pop-up Friday and Saturday outside, run by Midnight Delivery. There will also be a selection of specials from the market traders.

Drinks: To make the party extra special, the market will be giving away free prosecco and they’ll have a special birthday cocktail on the menu. Favourite drinks from years gone by will be making a return including their popular Prin & Limo and Gin Genie - two much-loved market specials.

Competition: Up for grabs is £200 to spend on food at the market, £200 to spend on drink, a VIP table and queue jump, a hotel stay in 44 Renshaw Aparthotel for four people, a round of boozy Tango Ice Blasts and hungover Sunday cocktails from Press Bros, including their delicious Espresso Martinis.

Entries are open over on Baltic Market’s Instagram page where guests need to like the post, tag three people they’d like to share the prize with, and for a bonus entry, guests can share the post to their story.