Don’t miss a moment of the 2025 Wimbledon’s men’s singles final 🎾

Centre Court will host the Wimbledon men’s final today.

The latest champion will be crowned after a sure-to-be dramatic match.

But how can you follow the action from home?

The men’s Wimbledon singles final is one of the biggest sporting events of the year. It has provided plenty of drama and iconic moments over the years.

Securing tickets for the big game at Centre Court is an almighty task, so attending might be beyond most of us. However that doesn’t mean you can’t follow along at home.

The TV details for the final have been confirmed - including which channel it is on. Here’s all you need to know:

How to watch the Wimbledon men’s final?

The player's entrance to Centre Court at Wimbledon | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Once again every single game, set and match has been broadcast from Wimbledon live on the BBC. It includes the men’s final today (July 13).

The match will be live on BBC One and iPlayer - where it can be watched in UHD as well. Clare Balding will lead the coverage on the Beeb.

But the national broadcaster is not the only one providing coverage this year. You will also have the choice to watch the final live on TNT Sports/ Discovery+.

Is it free to watch the men’s Wimbledon final?

If you are tuning in on the BBC for its coverage, then it is free-to-watch - beyond requiring a television licence. For TNT and Discovery+’s broadcast, you will need a subscription.

Who are the Wimbledon presenters on BBC?

The Beeb’s presenting, pundit and commentary team includes the likes of Tim Henman, Gigi Salmon, Qasa Alom, Clare Balding, Isa Guha, Andy Stevenson and Andrew Castle.

Clare Badling and Isa Guha will lead the coverage on BBC One and Two respectively. Joining them in the studio will be a stellar line-up of tennis legends, including Grand Slam champions John McEnroe, Martina Navratilova, Billie Jean King, Pat Cash, and Tracy Austin, alongside Tim Henman and Annabel Croft, to provide their insight and analysis throughout the fortnight.

As the tournament reaches its gripping conclusion, Andy Stevenson will present coverage of the wheelchair finals.

Andrew Castle is among the commentators. The full list reads: Andrew Castle, Chris Bradnam, James Burridge, Pat Cash, Naomi Cavaday, Matt Chilton, Andrew Cotter, Annabel Croft, Katherine Downes, Jo Durie, Colin Fleming, Paul Hand, Daniela Hantuchova, Dom Inglot, Abigail Johnson, Anne Keothavong, Robbie Koenig, David Law, Nick Lester, Alicia Molik, Ryan Harrison, John Lloyd, Ronald Mcintosh, Alison Mitchell, Nick Monroe, Nick Mullins, Pete Odgers, Arvind Parmar, Louise Pleming, Simon Reed, Candy Reid, Sam Smith, Liz Smylie, Mel South, Andy Stevenson, Todd Woodbridge plus Jayant Mistry, Louise Hunt and Katie O’Brien for the Wheelchair events.

