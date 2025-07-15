BBC Unforgivable: 17 brilliant pictures of Jimmy McGovern's new drama starring Bobby Schofield and Anna Friel

By Emma Dukes

Published 15th Jul 2025, 12:00 BST

BBC unveils pictures from Jimmy McGovern’s highly anticipated drama, starring Bobby Schofield and Anna Friel, ahead of its release on iPlayer and BBC Two.

The BBC has revealed exciting pictures of Jimmy McGovern’s upcoming drama Unforgivable, ahead of its highly awaited release.

Liverpool’s Bobby Schofield - who recently featured as Bonehead in hit series This City is Ours as well as appearing in Time - will feature in the 90-minute

Further cast includes Paddy Rowan (Time, The Bay, This Town), Phina Oruche (Anthony, Magpie Murders, Taken Down) and Fin McParland making his television debut.

The fictional drama centres around the Mitchell family who are dealing with the devastating aftermath of an act of abuse, and the knowledge that it was perpetrated by a member of their own family who, after serving his sentence, has just been released from prison.

Having served his prison sentence, Joe (Bobby Schofield) arrives at St Maura's, an institution which offers him a home and rehabilitation after his release. With the support of Katherine (Anna Maxwell Martin), an ex-nun, Joe undertakes therapy sessions in the hope of understanding what led him to commit the abuse and to face up to the consequences.

Unforgivable will be available on iPlayer from 6.00am on Thursday, July 24, airing on BBC Two at 9.00pm that evening.

Take a look at 17 pictures of the new drama below.

Bobby Schofield in Unforgivable.

1. BBC Unforgivable

Bobby Schofield in Unforgivable. | BBC / LA Productions / Kerry Spicer

David Threlfall, Anna Friel and Austin Haynes in Unforgivable.

2. BBC Unforgivable

David Threlfall, Anna Friel and Austin Haynes in Unforgivable. | BBC / LA Productions / Kerry Spicer

Mark Womack in Unforgivable.

3. BBC Unforgivable

Mark Womack in Unforgivable. | BBC / LA Productions / Kerry Spicer

Phina Oruche in BBC Unforgivable.

4. BBC Unforgivable

Phina Oruche in BBC Unforgivable. | BBC / LA Productions / Kerry Spicer

