The thrill of making the journey to one of the numerous theme parks across the United Kingdom is still one of the most exciting things to feel growing up and being on summer holidays. But they aren’t as cheap as they used to be - or is that really the case?

VIP Grinders, analysed 47 theme parks across the UK to determine which provides visitors with the best experience for the most affordable price

The study examined various factors, including online ticket prices, number of rides and attractions, review ratings, and the number of good value-related terms in customer reviews to create an overall score out of 100 for each park. These results were then used to create a ranking of the best to worst value theme parks in the UK.

To determine the UK's best value theme parks, 283 UK-based theme parks were sourced from Tripadvisor. This initial pool was then refined by removing parks with fewer than 1,000 reviews and those that did not align with the definition of a traditional theme park, resulting in a final selection of 47 theme parks for detailed analysis.

For each of these 47 theme parks, data was meticulously collected across 11 distinct factors, each assigned a specific weighting to reflect its importance in assessing value for money.

These factors included: Tripadvisor Rating (8.0%), Google Rating (8.0%), the percentage of Tripadvisor reviews containing terms such as "bargain," "cheap," "deal," "free," and "value" (3.0% each for these five terms), Number of Rides (30.0%), Number of Attractions (15.0%), Day Ticket Price (15.0%), and Annual Pass Price (9.0%).

A scoring system was then applied, with each theme park evaluated out of a maximum of 100 points based on its performance across these weighted criteria. Parks achieving higher scores were subsequently identified as offering superior value for money.

So, what are the 15 best value for money theme parks to attend these summer holidays?

1 . Watermouth Castle (Ilfracombe) - Index Score: 54.09 Watermouth Castle in Ilfracombe offers a unique blend of theme park rides, charming Victorian attractions, and beautiful gardens, all set within the historic castle grounds, providing a truly distinctive family experience. 💰 Day Ticket Price: £19.00/Number of Rides: 9 | Watermouth Castle

2 . Camel Creek Family Adventure Park (Wadebridge) - Index Score: 54.2 Camel Creek Family Adventure Park, near Wadebridge, offers an exciting day out with a mix of rides, indoor play, and animal attractions, set in the heart of Cornwall. 💰 Day Ticket Price: £18.00/Number of Rides: 16 | Camel Creek Family Adventure Park

3 . Gulliver's World - Warrington (Warrington) - Index Score: 54.78 Gulliver's World in Warrington is specifically designed for families with children aged 2-13, featuring a variety of themed areas, gentle rides, and interactive attractions - but not without it's white-knuckle moments for older family members. 💰 Day Ticket Price: £26.00/Number of Rides: 32 | Gulliver's World