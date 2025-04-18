Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Beyond Paradise has some exciting new faces in season three - but who are they?

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beyond Paradise returns for a new case this evening.

Viewers are invited on another trip to Shipton Abbott.

But who are the new faces on the show in 2025?

It might be a bank holiday for many but the Beyond Paradise crew are still on the clock. The scenic Shipton Abbott is hosting a regatta, but it is about to be thrown into chaos.

Martha finds herself under suspicion after a tampered smoothie causes disaster. Will she and Humphrey be able to stay composed under this new pressure?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The actual filming location for the fictional setting of the Death in Paradise spin-off has been confirmed. Find out if you can visit it.

Who is in the cast for Beyond Paradise series 3?

Beyond Paradise season three. | Joss Barratt/ BBC

The regular cast of the previous two seasons will be back for the new batch of Beyond Paradise episodes. It includes:

Kris Marshall (DI Humphrey Goodman)

Sally Bretton (Martha Lloyd)

Zahra Ahmadi (DS Esther Williams)

Dylan Llewellyn (PC Kelby Hartford)

Barbara Flynn (Anne Lloyd)

Felicity Montagu (Margo Martins)

The returning cast also includes Jamie Bamber (Archie Hughes), Jade Harrison (CS Charlie Woods), and Melina Sinadinou (Zoe Williams).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who are the guest stars for series 3?

Beyond Paradise will be welcoming a few new faces including Hugh Dennis (Outnumbered) as local councillor Arthur Donelan. As well as Steve Oram (DI Ray) and Gabby Best (Changing Ends) as Humphrey and Esther’s Cornish policing counterparts

Chizzy Akudolu (Holby City) is returning as Reverend Kate, while Kevin McNally (Pirates of the Caribbean) and Caroline Quentin (Men Behaving Badly) as farming rivals George Ellis and Lotty Lewes.

Joining them amongst the scenic landscapes of Devon and Cornwall are: Angela Curran (Doc Martin), Abra Thompson (Showtrial), Joseph Ollman (Queenie), Alexandra Gilbreath (Not Going Out), Alicia Charles (Pheonix Rise), Matthew Gravelle (Silent Witness), Brandon Fellows (Dead Hot), Abdul Salis (Love Actually), Jason Hughes (Midsummer Murders), Silas Carson (Star Wars), Syreeta Kumar (Fool Me Once), Amy Morgan (Mr Selfridge), Oliver Hembrough (The White Princess), Murray McArthur (Wonka), Dean Boodaghians-Nolan (House of the Dragon), and more.

What to expect from Beyond Paradise tonight?

The synopsis for the episode, via Radio Times, reads: “On the final day of the regatta, rival sailors Francine and Polly are neck and neck for the top spot. However, disaster strikes when Polly collapses and plunges into the sea, throwing the entire race into chaos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When it's discovered that Polly's smoothie had been tampered with, all eyes turn to Martha, the smoothie-maker, who finds herself in the spotlight as an unlikely prime suspect. She and Humphrey, already juggling the demands of work and childcare, struggle to stay composed under this new pressure.”

What time is Beyond Paradise on TV?

The popular BBC crime drama has found a regular spot on Friday evenings since it returned in March. Beyond Paradise will once again start at 8pm today (April 18) and it will air on BBC One/ iPlayer.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.