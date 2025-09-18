Black Rabbit stars Jude Law and Jason Bateman 🚨📺

Black Rabbit is Netflix’s latest buzzy crime drama.

Jason Bateman returns to the streamer and joins Jude Law.

But who else is in the cast and when can you watch it?

A star from one of Netflix’s biggest hits is back with a brand new show this week. Jason Bateman returns to the streamer for a new thriller.

Black Rabbit will also feature Hollywood hunk Jude Law, in his latest TV turn. The show follows a pair of estranged brothers who are reunited, with chaotic results.

But when can you tune in and what to expect? Here’s all you need to know:

When is Black Rabbit out on Netflix and what time?

Jason Bateman (L) and Jude Law (R) in Black Rabbit | Netflix

The show is set to debut on Thursday, September 17. All of the episodes will be available at once on the streaming platform.

Black Rabbit will be streaming from 8am British time, which is 9am CEST for those in Europe. Across the pond in America it will be available from 3am ET/ 12am PT.

Who is in the cast of Black Rabbit on Netflix?

The show boasts quite the star-studded cast, including the main stars of Jude Law and Jason Bateman. However they are not the only actors who have signed up for the show.

The full cast includes:

Jude Law as Jake Friedken

Jason Bateman as Vince Friedken

Cleopatra Coleman as Estelle

Amaka Okafor as Roxie

Sope Dirisu as Wes

Dagmara Domińczyk as Val

Chris Coy as Babbit

Troy Kotsur as Joe Mancuso

Abbey Lee as Anna

Odessa Young as Gen

Robin de Jesús as Tony

Amir Malaklou as Naveen

Don Harvey as Matt

Forrest Weber as Junior

Francis Benhamou as Lisa Klein

Gus Birney as Mel Whitney

John Ales as Jules Zablonski

Steve Witting as Andy

Morgan Spector as Campbell

Where do you know the cast from?

Jason Bateman will be a very familiar face to Netflix subscribers. He broke onto the scene with Arrested Development, which was revived by the streamer in one of its first big original releases.

He went on to star in the dark thriller Ozark which ran for four seasons on the platform. Bateman has also been in films like Horrible Bosses and Game Night.

Jude Law first shot to international recognition in the 1999 movie The Talented Mr. Ripley. He was later in Steven Spielberg's A.I. Artificial Intelligence and of course the festive classic The Holiday.

He is no stranger to the small screen including playing the lead role in The Young Pope. Law was also part of the cast for Disney Plus’ Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

What to expect from Black Rabbit?

The synopsis via Netflix’s app reads: “A rising-star restaurateur is forced into New York's criminal underworld when his chaotic brother returns to town with loan sharks on his trail.”

Speaking to Tudum , Jason Bateman added: “This two-hander where there’s conflict built into the relationship with an undeniable bond is what captured me. Not to mention the fact that it’s Jude Law who’s playing my brother.

“I’m an enormous fan of his; his career, the choices he’s made, the people he’s chosen to work with both in front and behind the camera.”

Law said: “On the page, Vince is volatile, unpredictable, he has this reputation for blowing things up literally and emotionally. He’s troubled, but he’s also brilliant.

“And what’s extraordinary is, of course, Jason brings to it this innocence, this beautiful likability. The fact is, you understand why this guy gets away with it.”

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.