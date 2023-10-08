Register
Terrifying horror attraction to take over Liverpool’s Newsham Park Hospital

The Victorian building was once the site of an orphanage, hospital, asylum and nursing home and now it is considered one of the UK’s most haunted places.

By Emma Dukes
Published 8th Oct 2023, 09:43 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2023, 10:15 BST
A blood-curdling horror experience is coming to Liverpool next week, at the city’s famous abandoned asylum.

Taking place at the former Newsham Park Hospital in Tuebrook, Newsham Scream Park will take brave attendees on a journey through the asylum’s abandoned corridors, with lots of scares along the way.

The Victorian Grade II listed building was once the site of an orphanage, hospital, asylum and nursing home and now it is considered one of the UK’s most haunted places. Often visited by ghost hunters, the site has wheelchairs and trolleys from decades ago scattered around, and many people claim to have seen spirits, heard whispers or felt the touch of something cold on their spine.

    In true horror fashion, Newsham Scream Park will launch on Friday 13th.

    Newsham Scream Park: Asylum Entertainment Limited have teamed up with one of Europe’s biggest scare attraction companies to take over the derelict building and create a horrifying Halloween vision.

    Three scare attractions will terrify guests – Insanitorium and The Orphanage aged 14+ and the strictly aged 18+ HELLuminati. Each experience will wind trough the dark bowels of the building, filled with deepening dread and moments of sheer blood-curdling panic.

    Tickets: Insanitorium and The Orphanage are included in the base ticket price of £25 per person and HELLuminati is £15 extra. Newsham Scream Park will run from Friday, October 13 to Sunday, November 5 and tickets are available here.

