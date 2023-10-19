We have put together a list of public fireworks displays being held around Merseyside, including Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, Wirral, St Helens and Ormskirk.

Bonfire Night is almost here, meaning many people will be looking for beautiful firework displays to watch across Liverpool and Merseyside.

Although fireworks appear to have become less popular over the years, with concerns over the effects they have on animals and the environment, they are still a tradition on November 5.

While councils across Merseyside have confirmed they will not be hosting any official firework displays this year, there are still a number of displays taking place across the region.

We have put together a list of some of the best fireworks displays and events being held around Merseyside, which are open to the public.

Liverpool

River of Light: The iconic River of Light festival will return to Liverpool’s waterfront on October 27, with eight beautiful illuminated installations. In a nod to Eurovision, this year’s theme is United by Light, so expect some extra special displays. The festival runs until November 5 and is free to attend. More information can be found here.

The iconic River of Light festival will return to Liverpool’s waterfront on October 27, with eight beautiful illuminated installations. In a nod to Eurovision, this year’s theme is United by Light, so expect some extra special displays. The festival runs until November 5 and is free to attend. More information can be found here. Liverpool College PTA Fireworks Bonanza: Hosted at Liverpool College, this family event will feature food stalls, confectionary, a bar, games and more, plus a professional firework display. It will take place on November 10 from 6pm with adult tickets costing £8, kids £5 and under threes going free. More information can be found here.

Knowsley

The annual Prescot & Odyssey Bonfire and fireworks event takes place on November 3, between 6pm and 10pm. Tickets start at £4.50 and food and drink will be available. Photo: Lukas Gojda - stock.adobe.com

Bonfire and Fireworks at Prescot & Odyssey Cricket Club: The annual Prescot & Odyssey Bonfire and fireworks event takes place on November 3, between 6pm and 10pm. Tickets start at £4.50 and food and drink will be available. More information is available here.

Sefton

From November 3 - 5, Southport Pleasureland will host its annual Mexican fiesta, featuring fireworks at the end of the night. Gates open at 4pm and tickets start at £20.

Day of the Dead Family Fireworks Festival at Southport Pleasureland : From November 3 - 5, Southport Pleasureland will host its annual Mexican fiesta, featuring fireworks at the end of the night. Gates open at 4pm and tickets start at £20. More information can be found here.

: From November 3 - 5, Southport Pleasureland will host its annual Mexican fiesta, featuring fireworks at the end of the night. Gates open at 4pm and tickets start at £20. More information can be found here. Trinity St Peter’s Community Firework Display: Trinity St Peter’s Primary School is hosting a firework event at the school on Southport Road. The display will start at 6.45pm with gates closing at 6pm. Tickets cost £6 and all money raised will go into supporting the pupils at Trinity St Peter’s Primary School. More information is available here.

Trinity St Peter’s Primary School is hosting a firework event at the school on Southport Road. The display will start at 6.45pm with gates closing at 6pm. Tickets cost £6 and all money raised will go into supporting the pupils at Trinity St Peter’s Primary School. More information is available here. Annual Spectacular Fireworks Display: Southport Rugby Football Club is hosting its annual fireworks display on November 3, from 6pm until 11pm - with last entry at 8pm. Advance discount tickets are currently on sale starting at £6, with infants under three being free. More information can be found here.

St Helens

St Helens Council is sponsoring the From the Ground Comes Light display at the Totally Wicked Stadium, on November 4 and 5. Tickets are sold out for bonfire night but Saturday tickets are still available, at £8 for adults and £5 for children aged 11 and under. Photo: NDABCREATIVITY - stock.adobe.com

From the Ground Comes Light at the Totally Wicked Stadium: St Helens Council is sponsoring the From the Ground Comes Light display at the Totally Wicked Stadium, on November 4 and 5. Tickets are sold out for bonfire night but Saturday tickets are still available, at £8 for adults and £5 for children aged 11 and under. More information can be found here.

St Helens Council is sponsoring the From the Ground Comes Light display at the Totally Wicked Stadium, on November 4 and 5. Tickets are sold out for bonfire night but Saturday tickets are still available, at £8 for adults and £5 for children aged 11 and under. More information can be found here. Rainford Bonfire: The Rotary Club of St Helens are hosting a bonfire event on November 4. Full details have not yet been released but tickets are due to go on sale on October 21. More information can be found here.

Wirral

The Moreton Bonfire & Fireworks Night returns on November 4, from 4pm. The firework display will take place at 8pm and tickets are £10 for adults and £8 for children, with family tickets available too. Photo: Pavlo Vakhrushev - stock.adobe

Birkenhead Community Bonfire Night Event: Hosted by Bee Early Years, Birkenhead’s Community Bonfire Night event will be held at Honeycomb House from 5pm on November 5. The event is free but donations are appreciated. More information is available here.

Hosted by Bee Early Years, Birkenhead’s Community Bonfire Night event will be held at Honeycomb House from 5pm on November 5. The event is free but donations are appreciated. More information is available here. The Moreton Bonfire & Fireworks Night: Hosted by Moreton Hills Golf Centre, The Moreton Bonfire & Fireworks Night returns on November 4, from 4pm. The firework display will take place at 8pm and tickets are £10 for adults and £8 for children, with family tickets available too. More information can be found here.

Nearby areas

Halton Borough Council will light up the Silver Jubilee Bridge on Bonfire Night, with entertainment starting at 6.30pm.