Discover the best family-friendly firework displays and events happening in Liverpool and Merseyside for Bonfire Night 2025. Find out where to enjoy the dazzling shows across the region.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bonfire Night is almost here and many people will be looking for impressive firework displays to watch across Liverpool and Merseyside.

Although firework displays appear to have become less popular over the years, with concerns over the effects they have on animals and the environment, they are still a tradition on November 5, as well as large bonfires, sparklers and cinder toffee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While councils across Merseyside will not be hosting any official displays this year, there are a number of displays taking place across the region.

Below is a list of some of the best firework displays and events being held around the Liverpool City Region, which are open to the public and are suitable for the whole family.

Firework displays and Bonfire Night events in and around Liverpool 2025

Liverpool

Fireworks.

River of Light: The River of Light runs until November 2, with ten large-scale artworks celebrating the theme ‘The Science of Light’ - with each of the installations inspired by an area of science, technology or nature. The event is free and the installations will be lit up from 5.00pm - 9.00pm each night, with two quiet hours on October 26 and 29, 4.00pm - 5.00pm.

The River of Light runs until November 2, with ten large-scale artworks celebrating the theme ‘The Science of Light’ - with each of the installations inspired by an area of science, technology or nature. The event is free and the installations will be lit up from 5.00pm - 9.00pm each night, with two quiet hours on October 26 and 29, 4.00pm - 5.00pm. Liverpool College PTA Fireworks Bonanza: Hosted at Liverpool College, this family event will feature food stalls, confectionary, a bar, games and more, plus a professional firework display. It will take place on November 7 from 5.00pm. This is now sold out.

Hosted at Liverpool College, this family event will feature food stalls, confectionary, a bar, games and more, plus a professional firework display. It will take place on November 7 from 5.00pm. This is now sold out. Fletcher’s Firework Party at Allerton Manor: The marquee at Allerton Manor is hosting a firework party on November 8, from 6.00pm to 10.00pm. Tickets are available here.

The marquee at Allerton Manor is hosting a firework party on November 8, from 6.00pm to 10.00pm. Tickets are available here. Bonfire Bonanza at the Elephant, Woolton: The Elephant is hosting a free Bonfire Night event from 4.00pm on November 1 Expect food, drinks, live music, and of course the wonderful firework display. Booking is not needed.

The Elephant is hosting a free Bonfire Night event from 4.00pm on November 1 Expect food, drinks, live music, and of course the wonderful firework display. Booking is not needed. Bonfire Night at the Caribbean Centre: Liverpool’s African Caribbean centre is hosting a community display from 6.00pm on November 5.

Knowsley

Fireworks

Bonfire and Fireworks at Prescot & Odyssey Cricket Club: The annual Prescot & Odyssey Bonfire and Fireworks experience takes place on November 1, with gates opening at 5.30pm and a firework display between 7.00pm and 7.30pm. A range of rides and stalls will be available, with adult tickets costing £10.00 and children’s tickets costing £8. A family of four ticket is priced at £25 (excluding fees). More information is available here.

Sefton

Fireworks.

Southport Rugby Club Fireworks Extravaganza: Southport Rugby Club will host its annual fireworks event on October 31. Gates will open at 6.00pm with fireworks at 8.00pm. Other activities include a bouncy castle, rides, BBQ and an outdoor bar. Tickets cost £10 for adults, £9 for kids aged between 13 and 15, £7 for three to 12 year olds (excluding fees) and are free for under threes. More information is available here.

Southport Rugby Club will host its annual fireworks event on October 31. Gates will open at 6.00pm with fireworks at 8.00pm. Other activities include a bouncy castle, rides, BBQ and an outdoor bar. Tickets cost £10 for adults, £9 for kids aged between 13 and 15, £7 for three to 12 year olds (excluding fees) and are free for under threes. More information is available here. Trinity St Peter’s Community Firework Display: Trinity St Peter’s Primary School in Formby will host its annual firework display on November 5. Starting at 5.00pm via the main school gate on Southport Road, there will be face painting, a tuck shop, BBQ and more. Gates will close at 6.15pm for the fireworks display to begin at 6.45pm. The fireworks run for approximately 15 minutes. Tickets are £8 adult, £6 children each with under 's free. More information is available here.

Trinity St Peter’s Primary School in Formby will host its annual firework display on November 5. Starting at 5.00pm via the main school gate on Southport Road, there will be face painting, a tuck shop, BBQ and more. Gates will close at 6.15pm for the fireworks display to begin at 6.45pm. The fireworks run for approximately 15 minutes. Tickets are £8 adult, £6 children each with under 's free. More information is available here. Day of the Dead Family Fireworks Festival at Adventure Coast Southport: Adventure Coast is gearing up for thrills and entertainment as the Mexican Festival takes centre stage on November 1 and 8, featuring fireworks at the end of each night. Gates open at 4.30pm. Ticket information is available here.

Adventure Coast is gearing up for thrills and entertainment as the Mexican Festival takes centre stage on November 1 and 8, featuring fireworks at the end of each night. Gates open at 4.30pm. Ticket information is available here. Harry Potter and the Big Bang: Hosted at Bootle’s Lock and Quay on November 1, expect fireworks, a bonfire and more. The event will run from 3.00pm to 8.00pm, with fireworks shown to live music, food and drink offerings and a bonfire. There is currently a waitlist for tickets. More information is available here.

Wirral

Fireworks.

Fireworks at Prenton Park: Tranmere Rovers will once again host their fireworks display at Prenton Park, in partnership with Heswall Round Table. This year’s event will take place on November 5 and November 9. Ticket information is available here.

Tranmere Rovers will once again host their fireworks display at Prenton Park, in partnership with Heswall Round Table. This year’s event will take place on November 5 and November 9. Ticket information is available here. Moreton Bonfire & Fireworks Night: Hosted by Moreton Hills Golf Centre, The Moreton Bonfire & Fireworks Night returns on November 1 from 4.00pm. The firework display will take place at 8.00pm and tickets are £12 for adults and £10 for children, with family tickets available too. More information can be found here.

Hosted by Moreton Hills Golf Centre, The Moreton Bonfire & Fireworks Night returns on November 1 from 4.00pm. The firework display will take place at 8.00pm and tickets are £12 for adults and £10 for children, with family tickets available too. More information can be found here. Gladstone Village Hall Bonfire Night: Gladstone Village Hall will host a bonfire and firework display on November 1, with coffee, mulled wine and more available. Tickets cost £10 for adults, £6 for kids aged between four and 14 and kids under four go free. Pre-booking is not available and cashless payment preferred on the door. Cash is preferred for stalls. Doors will open at 5.00pm, with fireworks at 7.00pm. More information is available here.

St Helens

Fireworks.

Rainford Bonfire: The Rotary Club of St Helens and Rainford Scouts are hosting a bonfire event on November 1. Advance tickets can be purchased (cash only) for £5 at The Golden Lion Rainford, Pick & Mixers, The Men's Room Barber Shop, REDS Cafe & Takeaway, Wendy's Flowers and The Local Rainford. More information is available here.

The Rotary Club of St Helens and Rainford Scouts are hosting a bonfire event on November 1. Advance tickets can be purchased (cash only) for £5 at The Golden Lion Rainford, Pick & Mixers, The Men's Room Barber Shop, REDS Cafe & Takeaway, Wendy's Flowers and The Local Rainford. More information is available here. From the Ground Comes Light at the Totally Wicked Stadium: From the Ground Comes Light at the Totally Wicked Stadium returns on November 5. Tickets start at £6. The event runs from 5.30pm to 8.00pm. More information is available here.

Nearby areas

Halton Firework Show. | Halton Borough Council

Halton Firework Display: Halton Council’s fireworks will once again be visible over the Silver Jubilee Bridge, with displays taking place on November 2. The advertised viewing areas are at West Bank Promenade in Widnes and Mersey Road Promenade in Runcorn, and it is free to watch the show - which starts at 7.00pm. The Silver Jubilee Bridge will be closed to traffic and pedestrians from 6.00am to 10.00pm on the day . More information is available here.

Halton Council’s fireworks will once again be visible over the Silver Jubilee Bridge, with displays taking place on November 2. The advertised viewing areas are at West Bank Promenade in Widnes and Mersey Road Promenade in Runcorn, and it is free to watch the show - which starts at 7.00pm. The Silver Jubilee Bridge will be closed to traffic and pedestrians from 6.00am to 10.00pm on the day More information is available here. Ormskirk Cricket Club Bonfire & Fireworks Night: Taking place on November 8 from 4.30pm, Ormskirk Cricket Club is hosting an evening of fun, with a live DJ and food stalls. Ticket start at £5 and kids under four go free. More information can be found here.