Dylan John Thomas is set to release his debut self-titled album, January 24 2024.

Dylan John Thomas is a songwriter on the move, embarking on a UK tour ahead of the launch of his debut album after a summer of packed festival tent performances and big reactions from audiences. He will play a sold-out show at Liverpool's O2 Academy on 3 November.

Growing up in care in Glasgow, music was a lifeline to the young Dylan, helping make sense of the chaos around him and the emotions and thoughts churning inside. Hearing Johnny Cash’s ‘Ring of Fire’ on the soundtrack to the game ‘Tony Hawk’s Underground 2’ was the impetus for him to dig deeper into classic artists such as Simon & Garfunkel, The Beatles, Mark Knopfler and Lindsey Buckingham, and it wasn’t long before he was teaching himself guitar and writing songs. It was a peaceful escape from the noisy environment around him, and the more he developed his writing skills. Now he notes how some of his darkest lyrics often result in the most physical audience reactions.

Armed with a clutch of self-compositions, Dylan took to the streets of Glasgow. Rising at 5am each day, busking enabled him to learn how to win people over and further sharpened his skills as a writer and performer. It was around this time he met Gerry Cinnamon, then himself still an aspiring songwriter running live nights in a local pub. Gerry took Dylan under his wing, bringing him on tour when Dylan was only 17. Step-by-step, Dylan became one of Scotland’s most hotly tipped talents and in-demand live performers, resulting in six sold-out headline shows at Glasgow's Barrowland Ballroom after just two EPs. Dylan’s popularity is spreading to the rest of the UK, as demonstrated by his performances at Reading and Leeds Festivals alongside shows with Liam Gallagher, Sam Fender, Courteeners and Stereophonics.

Dylan John Thomas' debut album will be released on 26 January 2024. He says: ”We recorded the record in Liverpool down on Parr Street with Rich Turvey who did Blossoms and The Courteeners as well. It was class going down there with him and recording the rest of the album.

“There’s similar stuff on the album to what we have done before, a couple of up-beat tunes and some laments - I’m really looking forward to getting it out."

“There’s loads of influences in the new album from Ska music, particularly in the syncopation-type beats on new tunes like Up In The Air. The Specials and Madness were some of my favourite bands."

His songs are marked by an emotional honesty: “The way I grew up, I had nothing to hide behind. Everything was right there, out in the open, especially in the foster house,” he says. “I never really cared about pretending to be something that I’m not. There’s not much ambiguity to the lyrics.”

Dylan John Thomas November Tour Dates

2nd - Leeds, Beckett Students’ Union

3rd - Liverpool, O2 Academy 1 (SOLD OUT)

4th - Newcastle, University (SOLD OUT)

7th - Birmingham, O2 Institute 2 (SOLD OUT)

9th - Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

10th - Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

11th - Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

14th - Cardiff, Globe (SOLD OUT)

15th - Southampton, Papillon

16th - London, Garage

19th - Aberdeen, Beach Ballroom (SOLD OUT)