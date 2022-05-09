The Bam Bam singer will take the pitch ahead of the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Cuban-American popstar Camila Cabello has confirmed via social media that she will be performing ahead of the Champions League final in May.

An Instagram post posted by the official UEFA Champions League Instagram account teased a performer with a silhouette, with many people believing it could have been Adele.

On an Instagram post shared with her 62 million followers, she captioned a video of her performing on a stage with the Champions League trophy over her head saying: “I’m excited to announce that I’ll be performing at the UEFA Champions League Final Opening Ceremony”.

The game is due to take place at the Stade de France on 28 May, where Liverpool will play 13-time winners Real Madrid.

Has this previously happened?

Having musical performances is something quite new to football, and not yet on the level of the Superbowl in America, but Europe is giving it a go.

The last time Liverpool played Real Madrid in a European final was back in 2018, and saw Dua Lipa take to the pitch before the players did, as she belted out some of her most known tracks at that point.

In the 2021 Champions League final, popular DJ Marshmello performed pre-game, and the Black Eyed Peas infamously caused the kick-off in the 2017 Champions League final between Real Madrid and Juventus to be delayed due to their cameo.

Football is widely regarded as the biggest sport in the world, and events such as the Champions League final should attract some of the biggest artists in the music industry.

It is reported that the 2021 Champions League final that saw Manchester City play Chelsea brought in around 700 million viewers.

What songs will Camila Cabello perform?

It has been reported that she will only be given a short, five minute cameo and it is therefore likely that she will perform a medley of some of her biggest hits right now.

They include ‘Bam Bam’ (Featuring Ed Sheeran) and ‘Don’t Go Yet’, but could also feature some of her older songs, with tracks such as ‘Havana’ (Featuring Young Thug) which arguably put Cabello on the map and the song that was featured in the promo video released by both the popstar, Pepsi Global and the Champions League.

The upcoming performance in Paris by the Havana hitmaker is described as a “carnival themed celebration, brought to life through a stunning display of costumes, dancers and musicians, choreographed to deliver a high-energy spectacle”

Who is Camila Cabello?

Camila Cabello is a Cuban born popstar, who rose to stardom as part of the girl band ‘Fifth Harmony’.

It is widely regarded that Cabello somewhat started to outgrow the band, and whilst still with Fifth Harmony, she started to dabble as a solo artist, and cemented herself as a globally known star with collaborations with Shawn Mendes, Machine Gun Kelly and more.

Her song ‘Bad Things’ with Machine Gun Kelly peaked at number four on the US Billboard Hot 100, and she eventually left the band in late 2016.

After leaving the band in 2016, her first solo studio album ‘Camila’ was released in 2018, which shot to number one on the US Billboard 2018. The album was well received globally, and was certified platinum.

The lead single from the album, ‘Havana’ Featuring Young Thug topped charts in multiple countries, including the UK and the US.

Her 2019 duet with now-ex boyfriend Shawn Mendes, ‘Senorita’ became her second single that topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart.