The cloaks are washed and prepared, the doors to the castle are ready to swing open, and the very first season of Celebrity Traitors is about to begin. The highly anticipated spin-off has almost arrived.
Eighteen famous faces will be heading to Traitors Castle in a bid to win a share of £100,000 for charity. The stars will take on the delightful game of murder, deceit, and more twists than you can shake a hat at.
Claudia Winkleman is pulling on her fingerless gloves and is preparing to welcome the celebs for the inaugural season of the BBC show. She has shared her biggest fear about the spin-off before its debut.
But who is being backed to win the show before it begins? An early frontrunner has emerged as Oddschecker name the favourite.
