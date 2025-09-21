Chester Zoo Lanterns and Light 2025: Dates, times and tickets for 'must-see' festive light experience
Described by Chester Zoo as “the North West’s must-see festive light experience”, Lanterns and Light is back for 2025, with more dates than ever before.
This year’s light show will feature new interactive experiences, puppets, the Ribbon Tunnel, the Laser Garden, seasonal street food and fairground rides. New installations for 2025, include Airquarium, Bubble Walk and Submergence.
Below is everything you need to know.
When is Lanterns and Light 2025?
Lanterns and Light will take place on various dates from November 13 to January 3.
A quiet hour from 4.00pm will be available on November 15, 21, 22 & 27 and December 4.
Lanterns and Light opening times
Sessions begin at 4.15pm. The last entry is 8.15pm with the zoo closing at 9.15pm.
How to get tickets
Tickets start from £12, depending on the day that you choose to visit.
Carers come free but need to book a ticket. Children under the age of 1 years old come free. Children between the ages of 1 and 2 years old are £2.50 each.