LiverpoolWorld has you covered with Santa’s grottos, activities and one-of-a-kind experiences this Christmas.

Christmas is coming and it’s time to start booking some festive activities. Father Christmas will be visiting grottos all across Merseyside to meet our kids and spread Christmas cheer.

With Santa being a popular man, most venues will require you to book your visit ahead of time, ensuring that your little ones have chance to give him their Christmas lists.

To make sure you don’t miss out, we’ve created a list of the best grottos and Christmas experiences in Liverpool and Merseyside.

Magical Family Christmas Experience at Otterspool Adventures

Meet Santa and receive a Christmas present at Otterspool Adventures.

Families can enjoy three hours of festive fun at Otterspool Adventures, as it is transformed into a winter wonderland.

Each ticket includes meeting Santa in his grotto, a festive show, gingerbread decorating with Mrs Claus and a chance to make a bear with the elves. Plus, there’s an amazing ice rink.

Where: Otterspool Adventure Centre, Otterspool Drive.

When and cost: November 19 and 20: £24.95pp. November 26 and 27: £28.95. December 3 and 4: £31.95pp. December 10 and 11: £34.95pp. December 17, 18 and 23: £39.95pp. Christmas Eve: £44.95pp.

Under 1s are £15 no matter what date or time session.

The Santa Experience at Church Farm

The Santa Experience at Church Farm, Wirral, includes a tractor ride, walking routes and a journey into the reindeer barn.

The Santa Experience is a 60 minute journey around the beautiful farm with colourful characters, real reindeer, magical lighting, special effects, farm animals and a very special visit to see Santa.

Each paying child will receive a chocolate gift from Santa, as well as a tractor ride and a journey into the reindeer barn.

Where: Church Farm, Thursaston.

When: Saturday December 3, Sunday December 4, Saturday December 10, Sunday December 11, Saturday December 18, Sunday December 18, Tuesday December 20, Wednesday December 21 and Thursday December 22.

Cost: Prices vary between £15pp and £17pp depending on the chosen date.

Santa’s Breakfast at Dobbies

Enjoy breakfast and a visit from Santa at Dobbies.

Families can visit Dobbies to enjoy a wonderful Christmas breakfast. Each family can enjoy activites at their table plus be visited by Santa himself. Kids will also receive a gift from Santa.

Where: Dobbies Garden Centre, Speke.

When: From November 26.

Cost: £13.99 per child and from £7.30 per adult.

Santa’s Grotto at John Lewis

Kids will receive a Lego gift!

Meet Santa in his grotto AND take home a Lego or Lego Duplo gift.

Where: John Lewis, Liverpool ONE.

When: Throughout November and December.

Cost: £15 per child plus accompanying adults.

Father Christmas at Farmer Ted’s

Walk through Santa’s winter wonderland and meet his elves.

Meet Father Christmas, visit his elves and get a Christmas gift.

You can also walk through winter wonderland, make reindeer food and help Santa decorate gingerbread biscuits.

Where: Farmer Ted’s, Ormsirk.

When: Throughout December.

Cost: £25 for kids up to 13 - additional costs for activites.

Gordale Winter Wonderland Christmas Grotto

Meet Santa and give money to a good cause.

Meet Santa and receive a Christmas present, all in the name of charity.

Where: Gordale Garden Centre, Neston, South Wirral.

When: December 3 to 23.

Cost: £7 per child, £3.50 per infant (under 12 months) and £1 per adult. All proceeds go to The Hospice of the good Shepherd.

Santa’s Enchanted Forest Formby

Explore the enchanted forest for 60 minutes and spend time with Father Christmas.

Feed reindeer, watch a perfomance by Dancing Davina, attend elf school and meet Santa himself. Each child will also receive a cone of sweets and vegan sweets are available.

Where: Shorrocks Hill, Formby.

When: November 26 to December 10.

Cost: Prices begin at £35 for a ticket for two.

Visit Santa at Sefton Meadows

Meet Santa and explore the winter wonderland.

Explore the stunning winter wonderland and meet Father Christmas. Each paying child will also receive a Christmas gift.

Where: Sefton Meadows Garden Centre, Maghull.

When: November 26 to December 24.

Cost: £11.99 for children plus free for two adults and £3 for additionals adults. Kids under 2 are free.

The World’s Famous Grotto

Spend time with Santa and explore the magical winter wonderland.

St John’s Christmas Grotto is the world’s oldest and enjoyed by families every year. It is meant to be open this year, however, details are not available yet.

Where: St John’s Market, Liverpool.

When: Details to be released.

Cost: Details to be released.

Lunch with Santa New Brighton

As well as meeting Santa, enjoy a hot chocolate and mince pie.

Enjoy lunch, hot chocolate and a tasty dessert in New Brighton. Children can meet Santa, listen to a Christmas story and receive a gift.

Where: Fort Perch Rock, New Brighton.

When: November 19 to December 18.

Cost: Ticket prices start at £12.

It’s a Dog’s Life Grotto

This one is for all you dog parents.

Take your pups to meet Santa, snap a picture and recieve a doggy goodie bag.

Where: Unit 8, Chalon Way, St Helens.

When: December 18, 12-4pm.

Cost: £10 per dog - cash only.

The Gingerbread Family Trail

This free activity is perfect for the whole family.

Ten statues will be on display across the town, and it is your mission to find them all. If you manage to find all ten including their names, post the map with your answers written down into Santa’s letterbox in Marble Place for your chance to win an iPad. A digital map is due to be released in the coming days.

Where: Southport town centre.

When: November 19 to January 2.

Cost: Free.

Santa Experience at Knowsley Safari

Meet Santa and receive a gift at Knowsley Safari.

Visit Santa and enjoy a magical day or night at Knowsley Safari. Book a Daytime Experience and spend the whole day exploring Knowsley Safari in the winter. Or, combine your Santa Experience with an Enchanted admission ticket to enjoy the magical Christmas lights trail.

Where: Knowsley Safari Park

When: November 19 to December 23.

Cost: Santa’s Grotto with Photo Download and Small Gift: £10pp. Santa’s Grotto with Photo Download and Premium Gift: £18pp. You will also need to book admission tickets.

Sing Along with Santa

Live orchestra performances are taking place at the Phil this winter.

Take the family to the Philharmonic for performances of the best children’s Christmas songs, including Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer. Even Santa himself will take part in the fun!

Where: Liverpool Royal Philharmonic Hall

When: December 17 and 18.

Cost: Adult: £30, £19, £1. Child: £19, £15, £11. Prices vary depending on dates and times.

Story Time with Santa

Kids can enjoy an intimate story time with Santa and his elves.

Listen to Christmas stories, read by Santa and his elves, as well as some festive songs. Each child gets a turn of sharing their Christmas wishes with Santa, before receiving a special gift.

The intimate story time sessions will host 20 children at a time, making it a wonderful, intimate experience.

Where: Liverpool Town Hall

When: December 3 to December 24.

