As of writing this piece, it is less than 70 days before Christmas 2024, and already the seasonal events are starting to take shape across the United Kingdom, including the North West of England.

Be it the illuminations in Blackpool or the annual light show that takes place at Liverpool Cathedral, there is plenty to do this year around the region and to help you decide, we’ve selected 17 events set to take place from November 2024 for those stuck for ideas what to do with the family in the run up to Christmas.

Many of these events are free, but in the event you’ve decided that one of our selections is ticketed, we’ve tried to look at keeping costs down to below £20. That might seem a lot, but a number of those events that are ticketed do include all the “Christmas trimmings” making them value for money.

So before Santa Claus starts his courier job across the world this year, here’s a couple of opportunities where you can meet him in the North West, alongside some traditional festive concerts - some in the name of a good cause.

1 . Devonshire Street Christmas Party Local community groups, schools and performers will take to the stage for an afternoon of free entertainment - with more details to be announced, save the date: November 24 2024. | Cumberland Council

2 . Stainmore Railway and Kirkby Stephen Community Christmas Fayre The annual Kirkby Stephen East Christmas Fayre will feature local food producers, crafts and much more as it returns on December 7 2024. Expect refreshments in their 1930s Gresley buffet car and a well stocked shop for Christmas gifts and an Elf hunt for children of all ages. | Kirkby Stephen East

3 . Chester Cathedral Christmas Tree Festival The magic of Christmas continues in Chester Cathedral where the annual Christmas Tree Festival takes place from November 22 2024. An abundance of Christmas trees will grace the cloisters of Chester Cathedral decorated by local schools and businesses in aid of local charities, you can even get involved decorating your own tree to adorn the Cathedral grounds for all to enjoy! | Getty Images