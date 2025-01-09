Looking for something to help with the post-Christmas and New Years blues this early on in 2025? Perhaps a spot of comedy then might be in order this year?
It’s not just musicians that are set to tour across the United Kingdom this year, as an incredible array of comedic talent are set to hit the road throughout the next twelve months offering at times relatable, observation humour while at other times moments that border on the surreal.
Be it Peter Kay continuing his huge comeback tour throughout 2025 through to the welcome returns of Jenny Eclair and Omid Djalili, we’ve picked 25 comedians touring the UK extensively in 2025 that we think might be worth your time.
All of which still have tickets still available through Ticketmaster as of writing, but act fast; in the case of Chris McCausland for example, ever since his win on “Strictly Come Dancing,” tickets for his shows are selling out rather fast right about now.
So who have we picked as our comedy tour selections for 2025? Read on to find out!
