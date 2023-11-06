Armistice Day takes place on November 11 with Remembrance Sunday falling on November 12. Commemoration events will be held around Merseyside.

Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday take place this weekend, with a number of services being hosted in and around Liverpool in honour of those who have given their lives for their country since 1914.

The services commemorate the signing of the Armistice which brought an end to the First World War and remembers those who have fought and paid the ultimate sacrifice for us in conflicts of the past. The day has grown into an annual day of solemn remembrance for those caught up in some of the most horrendous man-made events in human history.

The day is marked on November 11, whilst Remembrance Sunday falls on the Sunday closest to November 11. In 2023, this is Sunday, November 12.

The Port of Liverpool, the Cunard and Royal Liver Buildings, along with Liverpool Parish Church, St George’s Hall and Liverpool Town Hall, will be lit up red from Friday, November 10 – Sunday, November 12 to mark the Remembrance weekend and below are the events being held across Merseyside.

Liverpool

Liverpool City Council’s annual remembrance service: The council’s annual service will take place on Sunday, November 12 at St George’s Plateau. The Band of The Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment and The Pipes and Drums of The Liverpool Scottish Regimental Association will play from 10.40am, in the run up to the start of the service. At 11.00am the traditional firing of the gun will signify the start of the two-minute silence, with another firing to mark its conclusion. Following the silence and a traditional wreath laying and service by key civic, military and religious leaders and Cadets, the parade will then march from St George’s Plateau to salute the Cenotaph.

University of Liverpool service: The University will hold services of remembrance on Friday, November 10 to honour staff and students who died in the First and Second World Wars and other conflicts. A service will take place at the Victoria Gallery and Museum. Attendees should gather near the memorial on the ground floor of the building at 10.30am. Another ceremony (no registration required) will take place outside at the Chevasse memorial at Abercromby Square. Those wishing to attend should gather prior to 11.15am at the memorial.

Knowsley

Huyton Cenotaph: Organised by the Royal British Legion, two services will take place at Huyton Cenotaph on Saturday, November 11 from 10.45am and Sunday, November 12 from 10.50am.

Organised by the Royal British Legion, two services will take place at Huyton Cenotaph on Saturday, November 11 from 10.45am and Sunday, November 12 from 10.50am. Prescot Cenotaph: A parade will take place from Prescot Primary to Prescot Parish church followed by an outdoor service at the cenotaph and an indoor service at Our Lady Immaculate & St Joseph Church on Sunday, November 12. The first parade starts at 10.25am.

A parade will take place from Prescot Primary to Prescot Parish church followed by an outdoor service at the cenotaph and an indoor service at Our Lady Immaculate & St Joseph Church on Sunday, November 12. The first parade starts at 10.25am. Kirkby Cenotaph: An outdoor service, organised by the Royal British Legion, will take place at Kirkby Cenotaph from 10.30am on Sunday, November 12. It includes traditional wreath laying.

Armistice Day takes place on November 11 with Remembrance Sunday falling on November 12. Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

Sefton

Royal British Legion Southport remembrance parade: Southport’s Royal British Legion is hosting its annual parade, with support from Sefton Council on Sunday, November 12. The parade begins on Wesley Street and attendees are asked to gather from 9.30am, with the march beginning at 10.30am.

St Helens

St Helens Council service: Residents wishing to pay their respects are asked to congregate at Victoria Square, St Helens Town Centre, on Sunday, November 12 at 10.30am where a parade - led by Armed Forces veterans and young representatives from the cadets, scouts and guides - will make its way from Birchley Street to the cenotaph near St Helens Town Hall. The ceremony - which will be signed by an interpreter - will open with a welcome and prayers from Revd Rachel Shuttleworth before the square observes a two-minute silence at 11.00am.

Other St Helens services on November 12:

All Saints Parish Church in Rainford at 10.00am.

St Anns Church, Rainhill at 10.30am.

The war memorial at the junction of Burrows Lane and St Helens Road, Eccleston Park, 10.50am.

Vista Road Remembrance Garden in Haydock at 2.45pm.

Wirral