Creamfields North 2023: Full line-up, tickets and weather forecast for Daresbury festival
The iconic dance festival returns to Daresbury this August, with a huge line up of EDM, techno and house legends.
August is well underway and that means one thing... it’s almost time for Creamfields.
The Daresbruy festival is set to welcome over 70,000 fans and has an impressive line up of over 300 artists.
Taking place throughout the August Bank Holiday weekend (August 24-27), the popular dance festival features dance music legends such as Calvin Harris, David Guetta and Swedish House Mafia.
Opening for campers on Thursday, 24 August there will be a pre-pitch party followed by three days of EDM, house, techno and disco bangers.
Line-up:
Friday, August 25:
- Martin Garrix
- Don Diablo
- Belters Only
- Amelia Preston
- Carl Cox
- Peggy Gou
- Black Coffee
- Franky Wah
- Ida Engberg
- Ben Nicky
- W&W
- Da Tweekaz
- Darren Style
- Multunes
- Juicy M
- Jamie Jones
- Loco Dice
- Mochakk
- Archie Hamilton
- Manda Moor
- Andy C
- Hybrid Minds
- Friction
- K Motionz
- Serum B2B Mozey
- A Little Sound
- Gray
- James Hiraeth
- Nina Kraviz
- Deborah de Luca
- Paula Temple
- Adiel
- Aadja
- Ferry Corsten
- John O’Callaghan
- Trance Wax
- Craig Connelly
- Nifra
- Gentech
- Amy Wiles
- Stephen Kirkwood
- Brennan Heart
- Warface
- David Rust
- Andy Whitby
- Anime
- Keltek
- Reklus
- Hannah Taylor
- Molly Mouse
- Mas Que Nada
- Jesse James
- Rob Crouch
- The Page Twins
- Pete James
- Jimmy London
- Murfi
- JWalks
Saturday, August 26:
- Calvin Harris
- Sonny Fodera
- Ben Hemsley
- Tyson O’Brien
- Millie Cotton
- David Guetta
- Becky Hill
- Oliver Heldens
- Jonas Blue
- Jodie Harsh
- Eric Prydz
- Adam Beyer
- Enrico Sangiuliano
- Ewan McVicar
- Cristoph
- Eli Brown
- SOSA
- Yousef
- Armin van Buuren
- Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike
- Scooter
- Vini Vici
- Will Sparks
- Third Party
- Patrick Topping
- Eats Everything
- John Summit
- Hannah Laing
- Schak
- Sarah Story
- Chase & Status DJ Set
- Boy
- Dimension
- Harriet Jaxxon
- Hedex
- Holy Goof
- Koven
- Luude
- Mollie Collins
- North Base
- Sub Focus
- Yako
- Diplo
- Idris Elba
- Eliza Rose
- Paul Woolford
- Cici
- Amelie Lens
- Pete Tong
- Hot Since 82
- VTSS
- Chloe Caillet
- Kiimi
- Bryan Kearney
- Giuseppe Ottaviani
- Billy Gillies
- Factor B
- Daxson
- Symmetrik
- Liam Wilson
- Shugz
- Molly Mouse
- Mas Que Nada
- Jesse James
- Rob Crouch
- The Page Twins
- Pete James
- Jimmy London
- Murfi
- JWalks
Sunday, August 27:
- Swedish House Mafia
- Example
- Joel Corry
- Sam Divine
- Arielle Free
- Tiësto
- DJ Snake
- Solardo
- Lost Frequencies
- Lucia Cors
- Camelphat
- Artbat
- Kölsch
- Massano
- Layla Benitez
- James Organ
- Fatboy Slim
- Vintage Culture
- LP Giobbi
- Sally C
- Emerald
- Four Tet
- East End Dubs
- Chris Stussy
- ALISHA
- GW Harrison
- I Hate Models
- Samba Boys
- blk.
- Frazi.er
- Mark Blair
- Sara Landry
- Fionn Curran
- Thelma
- Reboot DJs
- MK
- LF System
- Cloonee
- Mau P
- HoneyLuv
- Paul Oakenfold
- Aly & Fila
- Will Atkinson
- Mauro Picotto
- Ben Gold
- Christina Novelli
- Ciaran Mcauley
- Maria Healy
- Jay Hayton
- Angerfist
- TNT
- DJ Issac
- Mish
- Alex Kidd
- Klubfiller
- Paul Clark
- Phil Mackintosh
- Healy
- Molly Mouse
- Mas Que Nada
- Jesse James
- Rob Crouch
- The Page Twins
- Pete James
- Jimmy London
- Murfi
- JWalks
Are tickets still available?
What time do gates open for Creamfields 2023?
Gate times across the event are as follows:
Day ticket entry:
- Friday, August 25: 3:00pm
- Saturday, August 26: 2:00pm
- Sunday, August 27: 12:00pm
Those wishing access to the site on Thursday, August 24 must hold a four day camping ticket.
Arena Opening:
- Thursday, August 24: 5:00pm
- Friday, August 25: 3:00pm
- Saturday, August 26: 1:00pm
- Sunday, August 27: 12:00pm
Curfews:
- Thursday, August 24 11:30pm
- Friday, August 25: 11:30pm
- Saturday, August 26: 4:30am
- Sunday, August 27: 11:30pm
Last entry on site will be at 9:00pm every evening.
More information is available here.
Met Office weather forecast for Daresbury
According to the Met Office, the weather around Daresbury Estate will remain “changeable with sunshine and showers” this weekend. Showers could “turn heavy at times” and there is the risk of thunder and strong winds.
- Thursday, August 24: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by early evening. High of 19°C.
- Friday, August 25: Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning. High of 18°C.
- Saturday, August 26: Sunny intervals changing to light showers by late morning. High of 18°C.
- Sunday, August 27 Sunny intervals changing to light showers by late morning. High of 18°C.