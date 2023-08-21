The iconic dance festival returns to Daresbury this August, with a huge line up of EDM, techno and house legends.

August is well underway and that means one thing... it’s almost time for Creamfields.

The Daresbruy festival is set to welcome over 70,000 fans and has an impressive line up of over 300 artists.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking place throughout the August Bank Holiday weekend (August 24-27), the popular dance festival features dance music legends such as Calvin Harris, David Guetta and Swedish House Mafia.

Opening for campers on Thursday, 24 August there will be a pre-pitch party followed by three days of EDM, house, techno and disco bangers.

Line-up:

Friday, August 25:

Martin Garrix

Don Diablo

Belters Only

Amelia Preston

Carl Cox

Peggy Gou

Black Coffee

Franky Wah

Ida Engberg

Ben Nicky

W&W

Da Tweekaz

Darren Style

Multunes

Juicy M

Jamie Jones

Loco Dice

Mochakk

Archie Hamilton

Manda Moor

Andy C

Hybrid Minds

Friction

K Motionz

Serum B2B Mozey

A Little Sound

Gray

James Hiraeth

Nina Kraviz

Deborah de Luca

Paula Temple

Adiel

Aadja

Ferry Corsten

John O’Callaghan

Trance Wax

Craig Connelly

Nifra

Gentech

Amy Wiles

Stephen Kirkwood

Brennan Heart

Warface

David Rust

Andy Whitby

Anime

Keltek

Reklus

Hannah Taylor

Molly Mouse

Mas Que Nada

Jesse James

Rob Crouch

The Page Twins

Pete James

Jimmy London

Murfi

JWalks

Saturday, August 26:

Calvin Harris

Sonny Fodera

Ben Hemsley

Tyson O’Brien

Millie Cotton

David Guetta

Becky Hill

Oliver Heldens

Jonas Blue

Jodie Harsh

Eric Prydz

Adam Beyer

Enrico Sangiuliano

Ewan McVicar

Cristoph

Eli Brown

SOSA

Yousef

Armin van Buuren

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike

Scooter

Vini Vici

Will Sparks

Third Party

Patrick Topping

Eats Everything

John Summit

Hannah Laing

Schak

Sarah Story

Chase & Status DJ Set

Boy

Dimension

Harriet Jaxxon

Hedex

Holy Goof

Koven

Luude

Mollie Collins

North Base

Sub Focus

Yako

Diplo

Idris Elba

Eliza Rose

Paul Woolford

Cici

Amelie Lens

Pete Tong

Hot Since 82

VTSS

Chloe Caillet

Kiimi

Bryan Kearney

Giuseppe Ottaviani

Billy Gillies

Factor B

Daxson

Symmetrik

Liam Wilson

Shugz

Molly Mouse

Mas Que Nada

Jesse James

Rob Crouch

The Page Twins

Pete James

Jimmy London

Murfi

JWalks

Sunday, August 27:

Swedish House Mafia

Example

Joel Corry

Sam Divine

Arielle Free

Tiësto

DJ Snake

Solardo

Lost Frequencies

Lucia Cors

Camelphat

Artbat

Kölsch

Massano

Layla Benitez

James Organ

Fatboy Slim

Vintage Culture

LP Giobbi

Sally C

Emerald

Four Tet

East End Dubs

Chris Stussy

ALISHA

GW Harrison

I Hate Models

Samba Boys

blk.

Frazi.er

Mark Blair

Sara Landry

Fionn Curran

Thelma

Reboot DJs

MK

LF System

Cloonee

Mau P

HoneyLuv

Paul Oakenfold

Aly & Fila

Will Atkinson

Mauro Picotto

Ben Gold

Christina Novelli

Ciaran Mcauley

Maria Healy

Jay Hayton

Angerfist

TNT

DJ Issac

Mish

Alex Kidd

Klubfiller

Paul Clark

Phil Mackintosh

Healy

Molly Mouse

Mas Que Nada

Jesse James

Rob Crouch

The Page Twins

Pete James

Jimmy London

Murfi

JWalks

Are tickets still available?

A very limited number of resale tickets are available here.

What time do gates open for Creamfields 2023?

Gate times across the event are as follows:

Day ticket entry:

Friday, August 25: 3:00pm

Saturday, August 26: 2:00pm

Sunday, August 27: 12:00pm

Those wishing access to the site on Thursday, August 24 must hold a four day camping ticket.

Arena Opening:

Thursday, August 24: 5:00pm

Friday, August 25: 3:00pm

Saturday, August 26: 1:00pm

Sunday, August 27: 12:00pm

Curfews:

Thursday, August 24 11:30pm

Friday, August 25: 11:30pm

Saturday, August 26: 4:30am

Sunday, August 27: 11:30pm

Last entry on site will be at 9:00pm every evening.

More information is available here.

Met Office weather forecast for Daresbury

According to the Met Office, the weather around Daresbury Estate will remain “changeable with sunshine and showers” this weekend. Showers could “turn heavy at times” and there is the risk of thunder and strong winds.