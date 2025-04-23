Danny Beard named favourite to win Celebrity Big Brother 2025 as six make grand final
The 2025 staging of Celebrity Big Brother is almost over, with just six of 13 contestants left in the Big Brother house.
Former EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer, The Only Way Is Essex star Ella Rae Wise and former CBBC presenter Angellica Bell were the latest housemates booted out during a shock triple eviction on Tuesday.
Below is everything you need to know about the grand final.
When is the Celebrity Big Brother final?
The Celebrity Big Brother final will take place on Friday, April 25. The 90 minute episode will begin at 9.00pm.
Celebrity Big Brother 2025 finalists
- Chesney Hawkes
- Chris Hughes
- Danny Beard
- Donna Preston
- Jack P. Shepherd
- JoJo Siwa
Who is the favourite to win Celebrity Big Brother 2025?
Liverpool’s very own Danny Beard is the favourite to win this year’s Celebrity Big Brother. The Scouse drag star and singer - real name Daniel Curtis - has won the hearts of many after with their humorous personality and standing up to the now-removed Mickey Rourke in earlier episodes.
Beard is now 11/8 to win Celebrity Big Brother 2025, according to Betfred. Full odds and predictions can be found here.
