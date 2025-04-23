Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Danny Beard is now the frontrunner for Celebrity Big Brother 2025 as the competition reaches its grand finale.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2025 staging of Celebrity Big Brother is almost over, with just six of 13 contestants left in the Big Brother house.

Former EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer, The Only Way Is Essex star Ella Rae Wise and former CBBC presenter Angellica Bell were the latest housemates booted out during a shock triple eviction on Tuesday.

Below is everything you need to know about the grand final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is the Celebrity Big Brother final?

The Celebrity Big Brother final will take place on Friday, April 25. The 90 minute episode will begin at 9.00pm.

Jack, Donna, Chesney, Chris, JoJo and Danny are all in the final of Celebrity Big Brother 2025. | ITV/Initial TV

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 finalists

Chesney Hawkes

Chris Hughes

Danny Beard

Donna Preston

Jack P. Shepherd

JoJo Siwa

Who is the favourite to win Celebrity Big Brother 2025?

Liverpool’s very own Danny Beard is the favourite to win this year’s Celebrity Big Brother. The Scouse drag star and singer - real name Daniel Curtis - has won the hearts of many after with their humorous personality and standing up to the now-removed Mickey Rourke in earlier episodes.

Beard is now 11/8 to win Celebrity Big Brother 2025, according to Betfred. Full odds and predictions can be found here.