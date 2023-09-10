Southport Air Show returned to the Sefton coast on Saturday with a jam-packed line up of flying displays.

However, the world-famous Red Arrows, who were expected to perform at midday on Saturday, had to cancel their planned display due to weather conditions.

In a statement on Twitter, the Red Arrows said: “Unfortunately, our display at Southport Air Show has been cancelled due to a very wet runway at the operating base of Blackpool Airport and low cloud, unsuitable for close formation display flying.”

It wasn’t all disappointment though as fans still got to see the incredible team in a flypast.

The air show continues today (Sunday, September 10) with the RAF Chinook Display Team and flights from Spitfire and a Lancaster Bomber.

Confirmed flying displays and flypast timings for Southport Air Show 2023

Sunday 10th September

10:30 - Model Aircraft

13:00 - Tigers Army Parachute Team & 69th Field Artillery Guns

13:17 - Great War Display Team

13:29 - T-67 Firefly

13:39 - Wingwalker

13:49 - OV-10 Bronco

14:00 - Battle of Britain Memorial Flight

14:21 - Team Raven

14:38 - Tutor Display Team

14:51 - Chinook Display Team

15:08 - Rolls-Royce Heritage Flight - Harvard

15:18 - Polish Heritage Flight - Hurricane

15:29 - Rolls-Royce Heritage Flight - Spitfire

15:40 - BAC Strikemaster Pair

15:50 - The Typhoon

All timings are subject to change.

Other attractions