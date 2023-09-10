Southport Air Show 2023: Red Arrows cancel display due to weather conditions
Southport Air Show returned to the Sefton coast on Saturday with a jam-packed line up of flying displays.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Southport Air Show returned on Saturday with a jam-packed line up of flying displays to impress aviation fans.
However, the world-famous Red Arrows, who were expected to perform at midday on Saturday, had to cancel their planned display due to weather conditions.
Advertisement
Advertisement
In a statement on Twitter, the Red Arrows said: “Unfortunately, our display at Southport Air Show has been cancelled due to a very wet runway at the operating base of Blackpool Airport and low cloud, unsuitable for close formation display flying.”
It wasn’t all disappointment though as fans still got to see the incredible team in a flypast.
The air show continues today (Sunday, September 10) with the RAF Chinook Display Team and flights from Spitfire and a Lancaster Bomber.
Confirmed flying displays and flypast timings for Southport Air Show 2023
Sunday 10th September
- 10:30 - Model Aircraft
- 13:00 - Tigers Army Parachute Team & 69th Field Artillery Guns
- 13:17 - Great War Display Team
- 13:29 - T-67 Firefly
- 13:39 - Wingwalker
- 13:49 - OV-10 Bronco
- 14:00 - Battle of Britain Memorial Flight
- 14:21 - Team Raven
- 14:38 - Tutor Display Team
- 14:51 - Chinook Display Team
- 15:08 - Rolls-Royce Heritage Flight - Harvard
- 15:18 - Polish Heritage Flight - Hurricane
- 15:29 - Rolls-Royce Heritage Flight - Spitfire
- 15:40 - BAC Strikemaster Pair
- 15:50 - The Typhoon
All timings are subject to change.
Other attractions
- Bungee trampolines.
- Model aircrafts.
- Bumper cars.
- The Military Village.
- Paintball.
- Mini tanks.