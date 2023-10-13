Disney on Ice’s Dream Big show is heading to Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena next spring.

Disney on Ice is heading to Liverpool next year, with a magical show featuring popular Disney tales old and new.

With world-class figure skating by much-loved characters, Disney On Ice presents Dream Big is set to be an enchanting experience, led by Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

The lineup includes Moana and Maui on a journey to restore the stolen heart of Te Fiti and Rapunzel’s adventure to see the floating lights. Watch Anna, Elsa and Olaf try to save Arendelle and see your favourite Disney princesses, including Cinderella, Jasmine, Ariel, Aurora and Belle.

When will Disney On Ice be in Liverpool?

The magical Disney experience will be in Liverpool for four days, from March 21 until March 24, 2024. Showtimes are as follows:

March 21, 2024: 18.30.

18.30. March 22, 2024: 18.30.

18.30. March 23, 2024: 10.30, 14.30 and 18.30.

10.30, 14.30 and 18.30. March 24, 2024: 10.30 and 14.30

How much are Disney on Ice tickets?

Tickers for the Liverpool show range from £19.70 to £83.25, plus a £2.95 order processing fee per order.

How to get tickets for Disney on Ice Liverpool