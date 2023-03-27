Liverpool and its surrounding areas are offering a range of egg-cellent activites this half term.
It’s almost Easter half-term and you may be looking for activities to keep your chocolate-fuelled kids busy over the two week holiday.
Luckily, there are loads of activities, trails and Easter egg hunts taking place across Merseyside, throughout April, to help entertain the kiddos and get them in the Easter spirit.
From a trail at a historic manor house, to educational egg hunts, we’ve got you covered with some of the best activities available in the region.
1. Easter Adventures at Speke Hall
From Monday April 3 to April 10, Speke Hall is hosting an Easter trail with nature-inspired activities for the whole family. The price of the trail is £3 per child and includes a trail map, pencil and a chocolate egg at the end - including allergy friendly options.
2. Indoor Funfair at the Exhibition Centre Liverpool
An indoor funfair will be held at the Exhibition Centre, Kings Dock, from April 4 to April 13, with 26 rides for the kids. Family favourite rides such as the Scream Machine Waltzer, Dodgem and Super Bob will be alongside numerous games for children. Tickets for the rides begin at £10.00 and spectators need to pay £5.00. Photo: Riku via Stock Adobe
3. National Museums Liverpool
Hop between the venues of National Museums Liverpool this Easter with free exhibitions, events and workshops to keep the whole family busy. Of course, a trip to Liverpool’s iconic waterfront isn’t complete without a visit to the museum. Wondrous Place, a new gallery in the Museum of Liverpool, is the perfect opportunity to be inspired by the incredible number of artists, writers, musicians, and sports people from the city. Photo: Leonid Andronov via Stock Adobe
4. Spots and Stripes Safari Egg Hunt at Knowsley Safari Park
From Saturday April 1 until Sunday April 16, six giant easter eggs will be hidden around the Foot Safari, with egg hunters receiving a map and stickers upon arrival - all included with the admission price - to guide them in their search. Each of the six giant eggs will be spots or striped themed and, by the end of the trail, participants will be ‘eggs-pert’ in Knowsley Safari’s animals’ coats – finding out interesting and fun facts such as why tigers have black stripes, and giraffe have distinctive brown spots. Those who match all six stickers to the animals will be rewarded with a special chocolate surprise. Adult tickets start from £22.50 and children’s start from £19.50. Kids under three go free. Photo: Knowsley Safari Park