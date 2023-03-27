4 . Spots and Stripes Safari Egg Hunt at Knowsley Safari Park

From Saturday April 1 until Sunday April 16, six giant easter eggs will be hidden around the Foot Safari, with egg hunters receiving a map and stickers upon arrival - all included with the admission price - to guide them in their search. Each of the six giant eggs will be spots or striped themed and, by the end of the trail, participants will be ‘eggs-pert’ in Knowsley Safari’s animals’ coats – finding out interesting and fun facts such as why tigers have black stripes, and giraffe have distinctive brown spots. Those who match all six stickers to the animals will be rewarded with a special chocolate surprise. Adult tickets start from £22.50 and children’s start from £19.50. Kids under three go free. Photo: Knowsley Safari Park