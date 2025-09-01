It is just a couple of days until the Emergency Alert text will be sent to millions 🚨

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Millions of phones will receive a text from the government.

The alert will be accompanied by an unmissable and distinct noise.

But what can you expect from the test?

For the second time this decade, an emergency alert text is set to be sent to every phone in the country. The government will be running another national test of the alert system this week.

Millions of mobiles will receive the message in the coming days, it has been announced. It comes after the previous trial took place just over two years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is an option to opt out of receiving the text - find out more here. Outside of the test, the alerts will only be sent in the case of an emergency incident or extreme weather.

What noise will the emergency alert text make?

The next emergency alert system test in the UK is set to take place this September. | Getty Images

The alert is set to be sent on Sunday (September 7) afternoon. Back in 2023, the previous test also took place on the final day of a weekend.

Even if your mobile is set to silent, it will make a loud “siren” noise when it receives the message. There will also be a text accompanying the sound to confirm that it is a test.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If there is ever the case that you receive an actual alert, perhaps in the case of a major storm or wildfire, it will also cause your phone to make a loud noise. It is not just for the test.

How long will the noise last during the test?

The siren will last for around 10 seconds, the government has said. It will also cause your phone to vibrate, so it really won’t be hard to miss.

If you remember the previous test, you might be able to recall what the noise will sound like. Fortunately, it will be over quickly.

Who can send emergency alert texts?

Since the test two years ago, the system has been used on a handful of occasions - particularly around extreme weather. Alerts were sent out during Storm Darragh in 2024 and again in early 2025 for Storm Éowyn - the latter being its largest use so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The alerts can only be sent by the emergency services, government departments, agencies and public bodies that deal with emergencies. And you may get them in the event of severe flooding, fires and extreme weather - for example.