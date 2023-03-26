Eurovision 2023: 10-metre ‘Floating Earth’ set to shine on the Royal Albert Dock

The amazing artwork is out of this world.

As Liverpool prepares itself for the arrival of the spectacular Eurovision Song Contest this May, Royal Albert Dock Liverpool has revealed the first of its celebratory events to mark the occasion.

In the run-up to the Grand Final on May 13, a series of events are being rolled out by the dock, from Ukrainian food and drink, live music events and creative pop-ups.

The real gem, however, is the installation of a 10-metre artwork, ‘Floating Earth’, which will shine brightly in the dock from April 28 - May 18.

The piece, by artist Luke Jerram, uses detailed NASA imagery of the Earth’s surface, and provides visitors with the opportunity to see the planet floating gently in three dimensions - creating Liverpool’s most incredible backdrop.

Using the water’s surface as a natural mirror, the artwork will present a stunning and visual effect, accompanied by a breath-taking soundscape by BAFTA award winning composer, Dan Jones.

Illuminated after dusk, visitors will be able to marvel at the shining Floating Earth from all around the inner quay.

Artist Luke Jerram said: “It’s great to be able to present my artwork at Royal Albert Dock. As a child growing up in the countryside, the first ever art exhibition I saw was as a child, aged 14 at Tate Liverpool.

“It was an exhibition by Giacometti and it was a light bulb moment that inspired me to want to experience more art and become an artist. So to be able to present my artwork in this special location means a great deal to me.”

The display will be available visit throughout Eurovision week and its lead up.