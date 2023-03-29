The huge cultural festival has been described as a ‘Scouse/Ukrainian mashup of brilliance’.

Classical arrangements of some of Eurovision’s greatest hits, rollerskating jellyfish and poignant reminders of just why Liverpool is playing host - EuroFestival is a two-week cultural extravaganza that will take over Liverpool in the lead up to the Song Contest.

Running from Monday 1 May to Sunday 14 May, the festival will present 24 brand new commissions - 19 of which are collaborations between UK and Ukrainian artists – that will transform the city as fans from across the world arrive in the region.

The festival will take over locations across Liverpool and Merseyside including public spaces and the city’s leading art venues with the aim of getting people of all ages involved.

What has been said: “No other Eurovision host city has ever curated a creative programme of such scale and scope,” says Claire McColgan CBE, Director of Culture Liverpool. “It’s a programme of glorious brilliance, made by artists with open hearts and the will and commitment to present a show in less than five months, to reach across countries and genres and to produce this Scouse/Ukrainian mashup of brilliance.”

Full list of commissions - venues and dates

Land & Sky, Home & Dreams

This atmospheric performance sees children from Ukraine and Liverpool united by art in a simultaneous kite flying finale, representing their soaring dreams and shared aspirations. When: Throughout May.

Throughout May. Where: Tower Grounds, New Brighton.

Working with 450 children from Ukraine and 450 children from across Merseyside, Land & Sky, Home & Dreams, will connect both groups of children in a simultaneous mass participation event. The kites - which the children have designed and painted themselves - will be flown in New Brighton and in four locations across Ukraine.

The People’s Flag

The People’s Flag is a brand new, mass participation film. Mass Movement Director Jeanefer Jean-Charles MBE and local choreographers Lisi Perry and Grace Goulding have invited the public to be part of this exciting film project, designed to create a unique, warm welcome to all Eurovision-comers. When: From May 5.

From May 5. Where: Online.

Sound of Freedom

The artwork explores the cultural identity of the nations through music. It examines the musical background of each country and finds common ground, celebrating diversity, talent, and creativity. When: May 1-14.

May 1-14. Where: Tempest Hey Building, Liverpool.

Protect the Beats

Protect the Beats is a work of solidarity with the people of Ukraine. A large-scale public artwork will feature a well-known Liverpool landmark – and over 2,500 sandbags. A short film, embedded in the artwork, illustrates how music remains at the beating heart of Ukrainian culture in a message of hope, joy and defiance. When: May 1-14, 10:00-21:00.

May 1-14, 10:00-21:00. Where: Exchange Flags, Liverpool.

Surrounded by thousands of sandbags to replicate the way statues in Ukraine are being protected from bombardment, the Nelson Monument, located in Exchange Flags, will host Protect the Beats. Within the structure will be screens premiering a new short documentary which highlights how live music and performance continued throughout last year, showing in one piece the protection of both physical and musical culture.

Big Eurovision Read

The Reading Agency and BBC Arts share an inspiring book list full of brilliant suggestions, from fiction to autobiographies, curated by librarians from across the UK. Visitors will be invited to explore and enjoy the books at the Reading Den – a dedicated space outside Liverpool Central Library as part of EuroFestival – and their own suggestions of books about the power of music. When: From April.

From April. Where: Liverpool Central Library.

With Fire and Rage

Visitors can immerse themselves in the stories of artists on the frontline in Ukraine as they walk the streets of Liverpool With Fire and Rage. An immersive audio experience, With Fire and Rage combines testimony with photography, visual art, poetry and music – all they need is a smartphone and headphones to explore the powerful role creativity plays in the face of invasion. When: May 1-14.

May 1-14. Where: Multiple sites across the city, starting at the Everyman.

National Museums Liverpool x Eurovision

Liverpool’s much-loved museums and galleries get a Eurovision glow-up, with musical stairs and night-time projections at the Museum of Liverpool and dazzling day-time live performances at its sites across the host city. When: May 1-14.

May 1-14. Where: National Museums Liverpool.

Queerovision

From drag kings to Scouse queens, LGBTQI+ music to local activist visionaries, Queerovision captures the most anticipated international festival of the year during its Liverpool edition. This exclusively Queer take on Liverpool’s most exciting event of the decade, The Eurovision Song Contest, is presented by First Take. When: May 1-14.

May 1-14. Where: Online.

Dialogues

Head to one of Liverpool’s oldest buildings for Dialogues, a free exhibition developed in partnership with Jam Factory Art Center, Lviv. Work from Liverpool artist Ellie Hoskins and Ukrainian artist Alevtina Kakhidze shows their humorous take on life as they observe the world around them. Find it both in the galleries and outside on posters on Blundell Lane. When: May 1-14.

May 1-14. Where: The Bluecoat, Liverpool.

Soloveiko Songbird

The Soloveiko Songbird – nightingale in English – is the national bird of Ukraine and a symbol of song and happiness. 12 Soloveiko from different Ukrainian regions have travelled to Liverpool, bringing their songs and stories to EuroFestival. Each Soloveiko has been placed in a unique location around the city, and visitors are invited to listen as they share the stories and songs of their homeland. To accompany the beautiful Soloveiko Songbirds, a four minute 3d animation will bring the nightingales to life and tell their stories. When: May 1-14.

May 1-14. Where: Trail locations across the city centre.

Soloveiko Songbirds, will see 12, large scale, light-up nightingales located around the city. Each songbird will be designed with unique plumage and accompanied by bespoke audio soundscapes to represent different regions of Ukraine. When viewed collectively, the Songbirds will make up a beautiful trail which can be followed by the public over the two-week festival.

Izyum to Liverpool

Visitors can immerse themselves on a poignant train journey with this multi-channel video installation from Ukrainian artist Katya Buchatska, who will transform Liverpool Anglican Cathedral into a railway carriage. Filmed in real time, this is an extraordinary window into the journey of escape many Ukrainians have taken since the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022. When: May 1-19.

May 1-19. Where: Liverpool Anglican Cathedral.

Chornobyldorf

A contemporary media-opera inspired by the impact of nuclear power on our world, Chornobyldorf is a post-apocalyptic fantasy. It combines folk and classical singing with physical theatre, dance, unique musical instruments and cinematic video-novels. When: May 1-2.

May 1-2. Where: Inivisble Wind Factory, Liverpool.

A Place of Hope

A celebration of Ukraine, poignantly located on a street called Hope Place. For two weeks in May, Unity Theatre’s iconic venue becomes a Place of Hope, with a jam-packed, free programme, celebrating a host of incredible Ukrainian artists. When: May 2-5 and 9-11.

May 2-5 and 9-11. Where: Unity Theatre, Liverpool.

A celebration of Ukraine, poignantly located on a street called Hope Place. For two weeks in May, Unity Theatre’s iconic venue becomes a Place of Hope, with a jam-packed, free programme, celebrating a host of incredible Ukrainian artists. Created in partnership with award-winning Ukrainian theatre makers Yurii Radionov and Shorena Shoniia, the programme includes their acclaimed theatre production UKRLAND: Stories from Ukraine and the world premiere of Yurii and Shorena’s highly anticipated new show Maria. Unity will also host a night of Ukrainian poetry, panel discussions, creative workshops and the opportunity to come together for a unique Ukrainian dining experience. There will also be a brand-new photography exhibition and walking trail from Open Eye Gallery and an extended exhibition from Kyiv photographer Anton Shebetko on the queer history of Ukraine.

Home

Visitors can follow the Home Trails app and explore 25 independent venues each hosting a Ukrainian photograph. They can also collect the postcards and respond by uploading their own poem, lyric or letter. End each trail with an exhibition at the Unity Theatre, Williamson Art Gallery and Museum, Norton Priory, Kirby Gallery, or The Atkinson. When: May 5 - July.

May 5 - July. Where: Liverpool City Region.

The Blue and Yellow Submarine Parade

A drumming octopus, skating jellyfish, disco ball angler fish and lots of other sea creatures parade the street, the submarine gliding in their wake. Members of the public are invited to join en route and adopt the underwater fancy dress theme. Performers in blue form a vast undulating sea, with a shoal of fish weaving in and out. It is an underwater kingdom of sounds, dancing and fun ending in a very exciting finale not to be missed. When: May 5, 18:00-21:00.

May 5, 18:00-21:00. Where: Across Liverpool city centre.

Welcome to Eurotopia

Visitors can enjoy a host of guest performances from some of Liverpool’s brightest stars in celebration of EuroFestival, Ukraine and the spirit of Liverpool – the centre of the creative universe. When: May 5.

May 5. Where: Pier Head, Eurovision Village.

Tapping into the Eurovision’s United by Music ethos will be Welcome to Eurotopia - a ‘Supergroup’ made up of Liverpool musicians collaborating with Ukrainian artists. The group will perform a mix of original and existing music, in off-the-charts Euro-typical costume and glamour. Highlights from the line-up include Natalie McCool, Stealing Sheep, She Drew The Gun’s Lou Roach and Ukrainian artists Krapka Koma, Iryna Muha and Helleroid among many more.

Xpresia Festival

Celebrate culture, unity and creativity through visual arts, electronic music, DJs, live music, theatre and cabaret and creative technology with the brand new Xpresia Festival. Taking place in the exciting Ten Streets area, Xpresia Festival is happening across some of Liverpool’s best independent arts and music venues. When: TBC.

TBC. Where: Various underground locations.

Rave UKraine

Using the power of music, Rave UKraine will bring people from different cultures and countries together on the dance floor of CONTENT in Liverpool and HVLV Bar ft Hangout in Kyiv. When: May 7.

May 7. Where: CONTENT, Liverpool.

Eurocamp presents...

The three-day queer fantasia EuroCamp kicks off on Bank Holiday 8th May, with a Black Gold Arts Takeover of Liverpool One’s Chavasse stage. Queer artists and allies from the Global Majority* serve up circus, family catwalk extravaganzas, bands, DJs, strollers, dance, spoken word – and more When: May 8-10, 13:00-21:00

May 8-10, 13:00-21:00 Where: Chavasse Park, Liverpool.

Enjoy over 50 performances. Image: Josh Cadogan.

ENO does Eurovision

Two very different musical worlds: one epic outdoor performance. The world-renowned ENO Chorus and Orchestra, conducted by Stephen Bell, are joined by former Eurovision contestants and international opera stars to perform classical arrangements of some of the Song Contest’s greatest hits. Expect bright costumes, rousing choirs, fabulous divas and sing-along tunes. When: May 12.

May 12. Where: Pier Head, Eurovision Village.

Storyville Live

Storyville Live sees a selection of films highlighting Ukraine’s rich cultural heritage and stories from the frontline of the conflict with Russia, alongside new and classic music documentaries. When: May 12.

May 12. Where: Everyman Cinema, Metquarter.

Jamala presents QIRIM to the world

Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar singer-songwriter Jamala – the 2016 Eurovision winner – performs a live premiere of her QIRIM album with the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra. When: May 11.

May 11. Where: Pier Head, Eurovision Village.

Ukrainian Eurovision Song Contest winner and singer songwriter Jamala will also premiere an extraordinary and poignant new album of music, based around Crimean Tatar folk songs and accompanied by the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra as part of QIRIM on May 11

You’re A Vision!

Visitors can join Sheep and Soup and their fabulous friends for a night of cabaret to raise the roof – a performance that’s in turns sexy, anarchic – and thoroughly brilliant. When: May 12.

May 12. Where: The Everyman, Liverpool.