Enjoy the party with fellow Eurovision fans.

As we all know, Eurovision is coming to Liverpool in just a few month and many locals couldn’t be more excited.

The Grand Final will take place on May 13 at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena, as the city hosts the song contest in honour of last year’s winners, Ukraine.

Tickets to the series of live events at the arena have not been released yet but, that doesn’t mean you can’t start organising your plans for the final.

The Floral Pavilion announced this week that they are hosting a ‘screening spectacular’ and Liverpool’s Royal Philharmonic is holding its own brilliant event too.

Liverpool Philharmonic Hall will screen the Grand Final live, allowing Eurovision fans to enjoy cheesy music through a loud sound system and party with like minded people.

Each ticket is £25 and includes a flag and two glasses of fizz. Eurovision fancy dress costumes are strongly encouraged, with a prize for the best dressed!

The day before, the Philharmonic is hosting “Douze Points!: Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra Eurovision Hits in Concert” performing Eurovision favourites and Liverpool Philharmonic’s Music Room will also an exclusive Eurovision After Party with Liverpool DJ royalty Chris Carney at the end of the final.