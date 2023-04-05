Eurovision 2023 is set to arrive in Liverpool as UK act Mae Muller hopes to win the song contest, as demand for tickets continues to skyrocket.

In one of the biggest events to hit the United Kingdom in years, the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 is set to arrive in Liverpool. A total of 37 countries are set to compete, including local TikTok sensation Mae Muller representing the UK, as demand for tickets continues to rise.

The UK was granted hosting rights despite not leaving last year’s competition in Italy victorious as Sam Ryder finished second to Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra. But due to the country’s war with Vladimir Putin and Russia, 2023’s event could not be held there.

Two semi-finals will take place in the Merseyside city from its M&S Bank Arena on May 9 and May 11. All of this before the much-anticipated Eurovision 2023 Grand Final on May 13.

Excitement is building ahead of Eurovision, an event that is set to attract thousands of people from all over the globe to Liverpool. Due to the popularity heading into the song contest, demand for tickets is high as hopefuls aim to reserve entry last second.

But are tickets still available for Eurovision 2023 and if so, where can you get them, and can you purchase or sell tickets on resale? Here is everything you need to know.

How to get tickets to Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in Liverpool

General sale tickets for Eurovision 2023 are sold out at the time of publication. There are no further windows of additional tickets expected to go on sale.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 will be held in the M&S Bank Arena

