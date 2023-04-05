Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Hayfever warning as first ‘pollen bomb’ of the year hits UK
1 hour ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list
4 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested
5 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
5 hours ago King Charles coronation: Buckingham Palace unveils official invites
5 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s return date to This Morning ‘confirmed’

Eurovision 2023: How to get tickets to Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool - are any still available & resale

Eurovision 2023 is set to arrive in Liverpool as UK act Mae Muller hopes to win the song contest, as demand for tickets continues to skyrocket.

Ethan Evans
By Ethan Evans
Published 5th Apr 2023, 11:22 BST

In one of the biggest events to hit the United Kingdom in years, the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 is set to arrive in Liverpool. A total of 37 countries are set to compete, including local TikTok sensation Mae Muller representing the UK, as demand for tickets continues to rise.

The UK was granted hosting rights despite not leaving last year’s competition in Italy victorious as Sam Ryder finished second to Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra. But due to the country’s war with Vladimir Putin and Russia, 2023’s event could not be held there.

Two semi-finals will take place in the Merseyside city from its M&S Bank Arena on May 9 and May 11. All of this before the much-anticipated Eurovision 2023 Grand Final on May 13.

Most Popular

    Excitement is building ahead of Eurovision, an event that is set to attract thousands of people from all over the globe to Liverpool. Due to the popularity heading into the song contest, demand for tickets is high as hopefuls aim to reserve entry last second.

    But are tickets still available for Eurovision 2023 and if so, where can you get them, and can you purchase or sell tickets on resale? Here is everything you need to know.

    How to get tickets to Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in Liverpool

    General sale tickets for Eurovision 2023 are sold out at the time of publication. There are no further windows of additional tickets expected to go on sale.

    The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 will be held in the M&S Bank ArenaThe Eurovision Song Contest 2023 will be held in the M&S Bank Arena
    The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 will be held in the M&S Bank Arena

    The only tickets that are still available to purchase are the suite packages for 12 people, which are priced at between £14,0000 to £18,000. For more information and to book, visit the Ticketmaster website

    TicketsLiverpoolTikTokItalyEurovision