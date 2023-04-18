How to get to Liverpool Arena for Eurovision 2023

Here are the best routes to get to Liverpool Arena for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023.

Eurovision 2023 will be hosted in Liverpool to the excitement of Eurovision fans and Liverpudlians alike – but what’s the best way to get to the arena? The song contest will take place in the M&S Bank Arena (also known as the Liverpool Arena), next to the River Mersey and will be organised by the BBC and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

Liverpool was chosen as the UK city to host the song contest after a strong city bid process that took certain factors into account. The following was looked at when choosing the location of Eurovision 2023: the ability to accommodate thousands of visiting delegations, crew, fans and journalists; infrastructure; and the cultural offer of the Host City in reflecting Ukraine’s win in 2022.

The UK was chosen as the designated country to host Eurovision 2023 after hopeful Sam Ryder came in second place in the 2022 contest. The shows that will be hosted in Liverpool include Semi Final 1, Semi Final 2 and the one that everyone will be waiting for – the Grand Final.

There’s no doubt Liverpudlians will also be playing host for family and friends to watch the event in the host city. Lucky ticket holders will also be seeking out travel arrangements on behalf of those who live near and afar.

In case you’re in that camp, we’ve done the legwork for you. Here’s a rundown of which shows are being hosted by the arena and the best way to get to the venue .

When is Liverpool Arena hosting Eurovision 2023 events?

Liverpool will be the host city for Eurovision 2023 from the first evening preview on Monday, May 8 until the Grand Final on Saturday, May 13 The shows available are:

Semi Final 1

Evening Preview on Monday, May 8 at 8pm

Afternoon Preview on Tuesday, May 9 at 1.30pm

Live Show on Tuesday, May 9 at 8pm

Semi Final 2

Evening Preview on Wednesday, May 10 at 8pm

Afternoon Preview on Thursday, May 11 at 1.30pm

Live Show on Thursday, May 11 at 8pm

Grand Final

Evening Preview on Friday, May 12 at 8pm

Afternoon Preview on Saturday, May 13 at 1pm

Live Show on Saturday, May 13 at 8pm

How to get to Liverpool Arena for Eurovision 2023

There are several transport options available when it comes to travelling to Liverpool Arena for Eurovision 2023. Whether you are going by bus, car, train or plane, it’s best to make your travel plans in advance and contact Traveline Merseyside for up-to-date information on all services closer to the time.

Bus

Most Liverpool city centre buses call at either Queen Square bus station (a 15-minute walk from Liverpool Arena) or Liverpool ONE bus station (a mere five-minute walk to M&S Bank Arena). A maximum fare is £1 per journey and Merseytravel prepaid tickets, National Concessionary bus passes and Arriva day tickets are all valid means of payment.

Otherwise, the CityLink Route C4 bus links Queen Square bus station with James Street rail station and Liverpool ONE bus station to the venue. This operates every 20 minutes from Monday to Saturday and every 30 minutes on Sundays between 7 and 8pm.

Car

If you’re driving to Liverpool, it’s best to follow the white on brown tourist route signs for the Waterfront. These signs are visible on the major routes into the city.

M&S Bank Arena is situated on the Kings Dock which is directly opposite to the south side of Albert Dock. The Kings Dock entrance is clearly signposted upon arrival.

If travelling from the North, it’s best to leave the M6 at junction 26 and follow the signs for M58 Liverpool. Follow this to the end of M58 and then follow signs for A59 Liverpool. Continue to follow Liverpool city centre signs until you see signs for the Waterfront.

If travelling from the South, it’s best to leave the M6 at junction 21A and take the M62 to Liverpool. At the end of the M62, follow signs for Liverpool city centre along Edge Lane before following signs for Waterfront.

Train

If travelling by train from the South, note that Virgin trains operate hourly. There are direct services from London Euston to Liverpool Lime Street (with a journey time of just over two hours) and other long-distance rail services operate into Liverpool Lime Street station.

M&S Bank Arena is a 20-minute walk from Liverpool Lime Street station or just a short taxi ride. You can transfer from the station onto the underground Wirral Line trains to James Street station, which is a 10-minute walk to the arena, or catch the CityLink Route C4 (7am until 8pm) which takes you directly to the venue.

If you are travelling outside Merseyside, you can catch an underground train to James Street station from Lime Street station. This is inclusive of the cost of your ticket.

Plane

If you’re a truly dedicated Eurovision 2023 fan and are flying into Liverpool John Lennon Airport from overseas, the best way to get to the venue from the airport is by taxi. A taxi from the airport to the city centre will take around 20 minutes.