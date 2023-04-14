Excitement is building across Liverpool, the United Kingdom, and worldwide as the curtains are set to open for one of the greatest spectacles on Earth. The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 kicks off on May 6 and is a showcase of some of the most talented artists singing some of the best and unique original songs.
The competition is renowned for acting as an amazing stepping stone for musicians, catapulting them to global stardom. Big names like the ever-popular Abba of Sweden famously won Eurovision 1974 in Brighton with cult-classic track Waterloo.
Just last year in Turin, the UK entry Sam Ryder went from a TikTok sensation to now performing in major entertainment venues, arenas and festivals up and down the country. His song Space Man finished second to Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra.
The United Kingdom was awarded Eurovision hosting rights despite finishing second place in 2021. Even though Ukraine triumphed, Russia and Vladimir Putin’s invasion of the country meant that the honour had to be passed on.
The full list of all 37 participating countries, artists and songs have been confirmed - including the UK entry Mae Muller and Sweden’s Loreen. Each of the tracks are now available to be listened to ahead of the contest, here’s everything you need to know.
Eurovision 2023 - How to listen and buy all the songs performed in Liverpool
To listen to all the songs to be performed in the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, there are a number of different platforms and services available. Below is a full breakdown:
- Amazon Music - click here to listen to the Eurovision 2023 playlist, sign up for a subscription by visiting the official Amazon Music website.
- Apple Music - click here to take a look at the full Eurovision 2023 playlist, sign up for a subscription by visiting the official Apple Music website.
- Spotify - click here to access the full Eurovision 2023 playlist, sign up for a subscription by visiting the official Spotify website.
- YouTube - visit the YouTube website to listen to the full Eurovision 2023 playlist and watch the music videos.
Eurovision 2023 - Full line-up of participating countries, musicians and songs
- Albania: Albina & Familja Kelmendi - Duje
- Armenia: Brunette - Future Lover
- Australia: Voyager - Promise
- Austria: Teya & Salena - Who the Hell is Edgar?
- Azerbaijan: TuralTuranX - Tell Me More
- Belgium: Gustaph - Because of You
- Croatia: Let 3 - Mama ŠČ!
- Cyprus: Andrew Lambrou - Break a Broken Heart
- Czech Republic: Vesna - My Sister’s Crown
- Denmark: Reiley - Breaking My Heart
- Estonia: Alika - Bridges
- Finland: Käärijä - Cha Cha Cha
- France: La Zarra - Évidemment
- Georgia: Iru Khechanovi
- Germany: Lord of the Lost - Blood and Glitter
- Greece: Victor Vernicos - What They Say
- Iceland: Diljá - Power
- Ireland: Wild Youth - We Are One
- Israel: Noa Kirel - Unicorn
- Italy: Marco Mengoni - Due Vite
- Latvia: Sudden Lights - Aija
- Lithuania: Monika Linkytė - Stay
- Malta: The Busker - Dance (Our Own Party)
- Moldova: Pasha Parfeni - Soarele şi Luna
- Netherlands: Mia Nicolai & Dion Cooper - Burning Daylight
- Norway: Alessandra - Queen of Kings
- Poland: Blanca - Solo
- Portugal: Mimi Cat - Ai Coracao
- Romania: Theodor Andrei - D.G.T
- San Marino: Piqued Jacks - Like an Animal
- Serbia: Luke Black - Samo Mi Se Spava
- Slovenia: Joker Out - Carpe Diem
- Sweden: Loreen - Tattoo
- Spain: Blanca Paloma - Eaea
- Switzerland: Remo Forrer - Watergun
- United Kingdom: Mae Muller - I Wrote A Song
- Ukraine: TVORCHI - Heart of Steel