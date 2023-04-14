The full list of 37 participating countries’ acts and songs have been confirmed - here’s how to buy and listen to them, including Mae Muller’s ‘I Wrote A Song’.

Excitement is building across Liverpool, the United Kingdom, and worldwide as the curtains are set to open for one of the greatest spectacles on Earth. The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 kicks off on May 6 and is a showcase of some of the most talented artists singing some of the best and unique original songs.

The competition is renowned for acting as an amazing stepping stone for musicians, catapulting them to global stardom. Big names like the ever-popular Abba of Sweden famously won Eurovision 1974 in Brighton with cult-classic track Waterloo.

Just last year in Turin, the UK entry Sam Ryder went from a TikTok sensation to now performing in major entertainment venues, arenas and festivals up and down the country. His song Space Man finished second to Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra.

The United Kingdom was awarded Eurovision hosting rights despite finishing second place in 2021. Even though Ukraine triumphed, Russia and Vladimir Putin’s invasion of the country meant that the honour had to be passed on.

The full list of all 37 participating countries, artists and songs have been confirmed - including the UK entry Mae Muller and Sweden’s Loreen. Each of the tracks are now available to be listened to ahead of the contest, here’s everything you need to know.

Eurovision 2023 - How to listen and buy all the songs performed in Liverpool

To listen to all the songs to be performed in the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, there are a number of different platforms and services available. Below is a full breakdown:

Eurovision 2023 - Full line-up of participating countries, musicians and songs

Eurovision 2023 will see 37 original songs performed in Liverpool - Credit: Getty Images