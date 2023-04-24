Liverpudlians are no doubt gearing up for Eurovision 2023, with several events in the city and across the UK set to celebrate the occasion. Liverpool’s LUSH store will also be taking part in the excitement.

The LUSH store will be holding a special Eurovision Song Contest performance. It will include the opportunity for fans to meet and greet the performers and watch interviews.

Eurovision acts will arrive at the Church Street venue to take part in live performances, meet and greets, press conferences and exclusive spa treatments. A fan ground will transform the third floor complete with a stage, interview area, coffee bar and free events to attend.

The opportunity to watch Eurovision 2023 entrants will come as a delight to fans, especially those who were unable to secure tickets to the live show. The last-remaining tickets went on sale on Monday, April 24 at 12pm.

Performers are being announced alongside the dates and times they will perform. A small section of the overall lineup has been confirmed so far.

LUSH Eurovision performers - dates and times

May 3 - Blanka, Poland - 1pm to 2pm

May 4 - Georgia, Iru - 3pm

May 6 - Lithuania, Monika Linkyte - 1pm

May 8 - Ukraine, TVORCHI - 4pm to 5pm

Liverpool Eurovision events - full list of live shows

Liverpool will be the host city for Eurovision 2023 from the first evening preview on Monday, May 8 until the Grand Final on Saturday, May 13. The shows available are:

Semi Final 1

Evening Preview on Monday, May 8 at 8pm

Afternoon Preview on Tuesday, May 9 at 1.30pm

Live Show on Tuesday, May 9 at 8pm

Semi Final 2

Evening Preview on Wednesday, May 10 at 8pm

Afternoon Preview on Thursday, May 11 at 1.30pm

Live Show on Thursday, May 11 at 8pm

Grand Final