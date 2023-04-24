Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
11 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
7 hours ago Virgin media outage - thousands left without internet
7 hours ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
8 hours ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
10 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
10 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

Eurovision 2023: LUSH Liverpool to hold free meet and greet performances

Here’s your chance to watch Eurovision performances for free - at LUSH Liverpool

Chloe Clarke
By Chloe Clarke
Published 24th Apr 2023, 18:52 BST

Liverpudlians are no doubt gearing up for Eurovision 2023, with several events in the city and across the UK set to celebrate the occasion. Liverpool’s LUSH store will also be taking part in the excitement.

The LUSH store will be holding a special Eurovision Song Contest performance. It will include the opportunity for fans to meet and greet the performers and watch interviews.

Eurovision acts will arrive at the Church Street venue to take part in live performances, meet and greets, press conferences and exclusive spa treatments. A fan ground will transform the third floor complete with a stage, interview area, coffee bar and free events to attend.

Most Popular

    The opportunity to watch Eurovision 2023 entrants will come as a delight to fans, especially those who were unable to secure tickets to the live show. The last-remaining tickets went on sale on Monday, April 24 at 12pm.

    Performers are being announced alongside the dates and times they will perform. A small section of the overall lineup has been confirmed so far.

    LUSH Eurovision performers - dates and times

    • May 3 - Blanka, Poland - 1pm to 2pm
    • May 4 - Georgia, Iru - 3pm
    • May 6 - Lithuania, Monika Linkyte - 1pm
    • May 8 - Ukraine, TVORCHI - 4pm to 5pm

    Liverpool Eurovision events - full list of live shows

    Liverpool will be the host city for Eurovision 2023 from the first evening preview on Monday, May 8 until the Grand Final on Saturday, May 13. The shows available are:

    Semi Final 1

    • Evening Preview on Monday, May 8 at 8pm
    • Afternoon Preview on Tuesday, May 9 at 1.30pm
    • Live Show on Tuesday, May 9 at 8pm

    Semi Final 2

    • Evening Preview on Wednesday, May 10 at 8pm
    • Afternoon Preview on Thursday, May 11 at 1.30pm
    • Live Show on Thursday, May 11 at 8pm

    Grand Final

    • Evening Preview on Friday, May 12 at 8pm
    • Afternoon Preview on Saturday, May 13 at 1pm
    • Live Show on Saturday, May 13 at 8pm
    Related topics:PerformancePerformersOpportunityLiverpool