The Eurovision 2023 running orders for both of the semi final performances in Liverpool have been announced by the BBC. The semi finals of Eurovision 2023 will take place in the Liverpool Area on Tuesday, May 9 and Thursday, May 11 respectively.
Different countries perform in each of the semi finals. For the first time, both will be available for live viewing on the BBC and BBC iPlayer for those watching at home.
Advertisement
Advertisement
In January, the participating countries were randomly drawn into either the first or second half of the semi final. The running orders are based on the allocation draw and have been sequenced by producers for an exciting show.
The Big Five – France, Germany, Spain, Italy and host country the UK will not perform in either of the semi finals. You will still get to vote for one of them.
We’ve rounded up when each of the countries will be performing on both nights. We’ve also included information on who will vote each night.
Advertisement
Advertisement
First semi final
- Norway - Alessandra - Queen of Kings
- Malta - The Busker - Dance (Our Own Party)
- Serbia - Luke Black - Samo Mi Se Spava
- Latvia - Sudden Lights - Aijā
- Portugal - Mimicat - Ai Coração
- Ireland - Wild Youth - We Are One
- Croatia - Let 3 - Mama ŠČ!
- Switzerland - Remo Forrer - Watergun
- Israel - Noa Kirel - Unicorn
- Moldova - Pasha Parfeni - Soarele şi Luna
- Sweden - Loreen - Tattoo
- Azerbaijan - TuralTuranX - Tell Me More
- Czechia - Vesna - My Sister’s Crown
- Netherlands - Mia Nicolai & Dion Cooper - Burning Daylight
- Finland - Käärijä - Cha Cha Cha
Who will vote on the first semi final?
Advertisement
Advertisement
The countries voting on the first semi final will be France, Germany and Italy.
Second semi final
- Denmark - Reiley - Breaking My Heart
- Armenia - Brunette - Future Lover
- Romania - Theodor Andrei - D.G.T. (Off and On)
- Estonia - Alika - Bridges
- Belgium - Gustaph - Because Of You
- Cyprus - Andrew Lambrou - Break A Broken Heart
- Iceland - Diljá - Power
- Greece - Victor Vernicos - What They Say
- Poland - Blanka - Solo
- Slovenia - Joker Out - Carpe Diem
- Georgia - Iru - Echo
- San Marino - Piqued Jacks - Like An Animal
- Austria - Teya & Salena - Who The Hell Is Edgar?
- Albania - Albina & Familja Kelmendi - Duje
- Lithuania - Monika Linkytė - Stay
- Australia - Voyager - Promise
Advertisement
Advertisement
Who will vote on the second semi final?
The countries voting on the second semi final will be Spain, Ukraine and the UK.