Eurovision 2023: Semi final running orders for both Liverpool live shows

Here’s a roundup of when each country will perform and which ones will vote

Chloe Clarke
By Chloe Clarke
Published 20th Apr 2023, 14:10 BST

The Eurovision 2023 running orders for both of the semi final performances in Liverpool have been announced by the BBC. The semi finals of Eurovision 2023 will take place in the Liverpool Area on Tuesday, May 9 and Thursday, May 11 respectively.

Different countries perform in each of the semi finals. For the first time, both will be available for live viewing on the BBC and BBC iPlayer for those watching at home.

In January, the participating countries were randomly drawn into either the first or second half of the semi final. The running orders are based on the allocation draw and have been sequenced by producers for an exciting show.

    The Big Five – France, Germany, Spain, Italy and host country the UK will not perform in either of the semi finals. You will still get to vote for one of them.

    We’ve rounded up when each of the countries will be performing on both nights. We’ve also included information on who will vote each night.

    First semi final

    1. Norway - Alessandra  - Queen of Kings
    2. Malta - The Busker - Dance (Our Own Party)
    3. Serbia - Luke Black - Samo Mi Se Spava
    4. Latvia - Sudden Lights - Aijā
    5. Portugal - Mimicat - Ai Coração
    6. Ireland - Wild Youth - We Are One
    7. Croatia - Let 3 - Mama ŠČ!
    8. Switzerland - Remo Forrer - Watergun
    9. Israel - Noa Kirel - Unicorn
    10. Moldova - Pasha Parfeni - Soarele şi Luna
    11. Sweden - Loreen - Tattoo
    12. Azerbaijan - TuralTuranX - Tell Me More
    13. Czechia - Vesna - My Sister’s Crown
    14. Netherlands - Mia Nicolai & Dion Cooper - Burning Daylight
    15. Finland - Käärijä - Cha Cha Cha

    Who will vote on the first semi final?

    The countries voting on the first semi final will be France, Germany and Italy.

    Second semi final

    1. Denmark - Reiley - Breaking My Heart
    2. Armenia - Brunette - Future Lover
    3. Romania - Theodor Andrei - D.G.T. (Off and On)
    4. Estonia - Alika - Bridges
    5. Belgium - Gustaph - Because Of You
    6. Cyprus - Andrew Lambrou - Break A Broken Heart
    7. Iceland - Diljá - Power
    8. Greece - Victor Vernicos - What They Say
    9. Poland - Blanka - Solo
    10. Slovenia - Joker Out - Carpe Diem
    11. Georgia - Iru - Echo
    12. San Marino - Piqued Jacks - Like An Animal
    13. Austria - Teya & Salena - Who The Hell Is Edgar?
    14. Albania - Albina & Familja Kelmendi - Duje
    15. Lithuania - Monika Linkytė - Stay
    16. Australia - Voyager - Promise

    Who will vote on the second semi final?

    The countries voting on the second semi final will be Spain, Ukraine and the UK.

