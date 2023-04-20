Here’s a roundup of when each country will perform and which ones will vote

The Eurovision 2023 running orders for both of the semi final performances in Liverpool have been announced by the BBC. The semi finals of Eurovision 2023 will take place in the Liverpool Area on Tuesday, May 9 and Thursday, May 11 respectively.

Different countries perform in each of the semi finals. For the first time, both will be available for live viewing on the BBC and BBC iPlayer for those watching at home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In January, the participating countries were randomly drawn into either the first or second half of the semi final. The running orders are based on the allocation draw and have been sequenced by producers for an exciting show.

Most Popular

The Big Five – France, Germany, Spain, Italy and host country the UK will not perform in either of the semi finals. You will still get to vote for one of them.

We’ve rounded up when each of the countries will be performing on both nights. We’ve also included information on who will vote each night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

First semi final

Norway - Alessandra - Queen of Kings Malta - The Busker - Dance (Our Own Party) Serbia - Luke Black - Samo Mi Se Spava Latvia - Sudden Lights - Aijā Portugal - Mimicat - Ai Coração Ireland - Wild Youth - We Are One Croatia - Let 3 - Mama ŠČ! Switzerland - Remo Forrer - Watergun Israel - Noa Kirel - Unicorn Moldova - Pasha Parfeni - Soarele şi Luna Sweden - Loreen - Tattoo Azerbaijan - TuralTuranX - Tell Me More Czechia - Vesna - My Sister’s Crown Netherlands - Mia Nicolai & Dion Cooper - Burning Daylight Finland - Käärijä - Cha Cha Cha

Who will vote on the first semi final?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The countries voting on the first semi final will be France, Germany and Italy.

Second semi final

Denmark - Reiley - Breaking My Heart Armenia - Brunette - Future Lover Romania - Theodor Andrei - D.G.T. (Off and On) Estonia - Alika - Bridges Belgium - Gustaph - Because Of You Cyprus - Andrew Lambrou - Break A Broken Heart Iceland - Diljá - Power Greece - Victor Vernicos - What They Say Poland - Blanka - Solo Slovenia - Joker Out - Carpe Diem Georgia - Iru - Echo San Marino - Piqued Jacks - Like An Animal Austria - Teya & Salena - Who The Hell Is Edgar? Albania - Albina & Familja Kelmendi - Duje Lithuania - Monika Linkytė - Stay Australia - Voyager - Promise

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who will vote on the second semi final?