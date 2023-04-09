The event will celebrate music and creativity.

Eurovision is just over a month away, and it isn’t long until a huge cultural festival takes over Liverpool.

Running from Monday 1 May to Sunday 14 May, the festival will present 24 brand new commissions, including the return of Late at Tate, with a new event, The Spirit of Eurovision.

The Spirit of Eurovision will be held at the Tate Liverpool on Thursday May 4, from 6pm to 10pm, and is completely free. The event will celebrate the power of music and creativity to unite people of different backgrounds and cultures, featuring live music, performance, workshops, talks, and fashion inspired by the joyous spirit of the Eurovision Song Contest.

What’s on:

Auntie Climax presents… will be a provocative response to Eurovision, showcasing an eclectic mix of local queer artists and creatives, hosted by drag queen and producer, Auntie Climax.

Black Borough, a South Liverpool collective, will provide mellow sounds for the evening, offering a unique experimental blend of chilled jazz, rap, and 90’s hip hop.

Venya Krutikov, a Liverpool-based multi-disciplinary artist and co-founder of The Kazimier, will create a series of lighting designs throughout the galleries that will transform their look and feel.

Young creatives from the University of Salford will be presenting a fashion showcase during the evening, featuring their designs that take inspiration from the extravagant and fabulous costumes worn by Eurovision contestants.

Pop Infusions, a cut-and-stick workshop from artist Colette Whittington, will give attendees the opportunity to create their own pop trash masterpieces inspired by the Tate Collection.

Ukrainian migrants will take the lead in discussions and interpretations of artwork from the Tate collection that has either inspired or provoked them, providing visitors with an opportunity to hear their unique perspectives.

A talk namedWhy the Eurovision Matters will be held, with Eurovision commentators and journalists discussing the song contest.

How to get tickets: The event is free, and admission will be first-come, first-served. Tickets for the Why the Eurovision Matters talk in the auditorium will be available at the ground floor foyer from 6pm on May 4.

Late at Tate is part of the city’s Eurovision cultural festival.

