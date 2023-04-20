The BBC has announced the full Eurovision 2023 presenting commentary line-up for when the song contest is hosted in Liverpool. The full line-up includes Alesha Dixon, Graham Norton, Hannah Waddingham and more.

The hosts are spread out across three live shows that will make up Eurovision 2023 – the two semi final performances and the grand final. There will be a different line-up of hosts for each of the shows.

Graham Norton, Julia Sanina, Hannah Waddingham and Alesha Dixon have the shared challenge of presenting the Eurovision 2023 grand final. Meanwhile, Julia, Hannah and Alesha will present the two live semi finals.

Otherwise, presenters Timur Miroshnychenko and Sam Quek will take on the roles of Eurovision Correspondent and fronting the YouTube Opening Ceremony live stream respectively.

For the entertainment of at-home viewers, comedian Mel Giedroyc will take on the role of commentator. Scott Mills and Rylan will bring the semi final shows to life with their commentary.

While some of the hosts are household names such as Graham Norton and Alesha Dixon, others might be more unknown to Eurovision fans. Here’s a rundown of the hosts for this year’s live shows, with a bit of information on who they are and what they’re known for in the presenting world.

Hannah Waddingham

Hannah won an Emmy Award for her role in Ted Lasso. She has also been nominated for three Olivier Awards and starred in the West End and Broadway musicals The Wizard of Oz, Into The Woods and more. Additionally, she has credits in Hocus Pocus 2, Game of Thrones, Sex Education, Willow and the upcoming Tom Jones series.

Julia Sanina

Julia was a finalist on Dancing with the Stars in Ukraine and was a judge on X-Factor Ukraine, so she knows her stuff when it comes to talent competitions. She also fronts her band The HARDKISS, which was up for the national selection and placed second overall. After this, she was elected by the Ukrainian public to be a judge on Ukraine’s Eurovision national selection show.

Timur Miroshnychenko

Timur is a Ukrainian TV presenter who will be the official Eurovision Correspondent in Liverpool. This means he will appear throughout the shows, giving live insights from Ukraine’s commentary box in Liverpool Arena. Timur was the host of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in 2009 and 2013. He co-hosted the Eurovision Song Contest back in 2017.

Sam Quek