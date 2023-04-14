Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Seagull dies after being dragged on a lead in viral Facebook video
33 minutes ago Police issue new statement over Nicola Bulley case
1 hour ago RCN rejects Government’s pay offer - new 48 hour strike to go ahead
1 hour ago DWP issues holiday warning to Universal Credit and PIP claimants
1 hour ago NHS Unison members accept pay deal offer in England
3 hours ago Student found guilty for throwing eggs at King Charles

Eurovision 2023: Who are the previous winners? Full list including host country, song title and points won

In case you need to brush up on your Eurovision pub quiz knowledge.

Chloe Clarke
By Chloe Clarke
Published 14th Apr 2023, 16:28 BST

Even the most coveted Eurovision fan might struggle to name the year the UK last won the song contest, or which year we last saw a tie. With Liverpool set to host Eurovision 2023, you might find yourself in a position to brush up on your pop culture knowledge, whether that’s for a pub quiz or simply to impress your friends on the night.

Well, that’s where this list comes in handy, with the full list of winners, host countries, song titles and number of points won written out. Whatever knowledge gaps you have – such as which year saw a four-way tie – this list will help to smooth them out.

Some of the main winners of the past few years include Måneskin who won 2021s contest, which was hosted by Rotterdam. The Italian group have amassed wide-spread popularity since the release of their Eurovision hit.

Most Popular

    In addition, Eurovision 2023 marks one of the years where the previous winners of the contest – in this case, Ukraine – haven’t hosted the song contest. The UK will host the competition instead in light of the Russia-Ukraine war after Eurovision 2022 hopeful Sam Ryder came in second place.

    From crowd-pleaser ABBA’s Waterloo to 2022 Ukraine winners Kalush Orchestra, here’s the full list of previous Eurovision winners. If you need to brush up on your Eurovision knowledge, this is the place to do it.

    Full list of previous Eurovision winners

    The list of former winners is ordered by year and the host country taken from the Eurovision website. Under this, the winner of the referenced year’s contest is shown followed by the song title, artist and points won.

    2022 Turin

    Ukraine - Stefania - Kalush Orchestra - 631

    2021 Rotterdam

    Italy - Zitti e buoni - Måneskin - 524

    2020

    Cancelled

    2019 Tel Aviv

    Netherlands - Arcade - Duncan Laurence - 498

    2018 Lisbon

    Israel - Toy Netta - 529

    2017 Kyiv

    Portugal - Amar Pelos Dois - Salvador Sobral - 758

    2016 Stockholm

    Ukraine 1944 - Jamala - 534

    2015 Vienna

    Sweden - Heroes - Måns Zelmerlöw - 365

    2014 Copenhagen

    Austria - Rise Like a Phoenix - Conchita Wurst - 290

    2013 Malmö

    Denmark - Only Teardrops - Emmelie de Forest - 281

    2012 Baku

    Sweden - Euphoria - Loreen - 372

    2011 Düsseldorf

    Azerbaijan - Running Scared - Ell/Nikki - 221

    2010 Oslo

    Germany - Satellite - Lena - 246

    2009 Moscow

    Norway - Fairytale - Alexander Rybak - 387

    2008 Belgrade

    Russia Believe - Dima Bilan - 272

    2007 Helsinki

    Serbia - Molitva - Marija Šerifović - 268

    2006 Athens

    Finland - Hard Rock Hallelujah - Lordi - 292

    2005 Kyiv

    Greece - My Number One - Helena Paparizou - 230

    2004 Istanbul

    Ukraine - Wild Dances - Ruslana - 280

    2003 Riga

    Turkey - Everyway That I Can - Sertab Erener - 167

    2002 Tallinn

    Latvia - I Wanna - Marie N - 176

    2001 Copenhagen

    Estonia - Everybody Tanel Padar - Dave Benton & 2XL - 198

    2000 Stockholm

    Denmark - Fly On The Wings Of Love - Olsen Brothers - 195

    1999 Jerusalem

    Sweden - Take Me To Your Heaven - Charlotte Nilsson - 163

    1998 Birmingham

    Israel - Diva Dana International - 172

    1997 Dublin

    United Kingdom - Love Shine A Light - Katrina and The Waves - 227

    1996 Oslo

    Ireland - The Voice - Eimear Quinn - 162

    1995 Dublin

    Norway - Nocturne - Secret Garden - 148

    1994 Dublin

    Ireland - Rock ‘n’ Roll Kids - Paul Harrington & Charlie McGettigan - 226

    1993 Millstreet

    Ireland - In Your Eyes - Niamh Kavanagh - 187

    1992 Malmö

    Ireland - Why Me - Linda Martin - 155

    1991 Rome

    Sweden - Fångad Av En Stormvind - Carola - 146

    1990 Zagreb

    Italy - Insieme: 1992 - Toto Cutugno - 149

    1989 Lausanne

    Yugoslavia - Rock Me - Riva - 137

    1988 Dublin

    Switzerland - Ne Partez Pas Sans Moi - Céline Dion - 137

    1987 Brussels

    Ireland - Hold Me Now - Johnny Logan - 172

    1986 Bergen

    Belgium - J’aime La Vie - Sandra Kim - 176

    1985 Gothenburg

    Norway La Det Swinge - Bobbysocks - 123

    1984 Luxembourg

    Sweden - Diggi-loo Diggy-ley - Herrey’s 145

    1983 Munich

    Luxembourg - Si La Vie Est Cadeau - Corinne Hermès - 142

    1982 Harrogate

    Germany - Ein Bißchen - Frieden Nicole - 161

    1981 Dublin

    United Kingdom - Making Your Mind Up - Bucks Fizz - 136

    1980 The Hague

    Ireland - What’s Another Year - Johnny Logan - 143

    1979 Jerusalem

    Israel - Hallelujah - Milk and Honey - 125

    1978 Paris

    Israel - A-Ba-Ni-Bi Izhar - Cohen and the Alphabeta - 157

    1977 London

    France - L’oiseau Et L’enfant - Marie Myriam - 136

    1976 The Hague

    United Kingdom - Save Your Kisses For Me - Brotherhood of Man - 164

    1975 Stockholm

    Netherlands - Ding-A-Dong - Teach-In - 152

    1974 Brighton

    Sweden - Waterloo - ABBA - 24

    1973 Luxembourg

    Luxembourg - Tu Te Reconnaîtras - Anne-Marie David - 129

    1972 Edinburgh

    Luxembourg - Après Toi - Vicky Leandros - 128

    1971 Dublin

    Monaco - Un Banc Un Arbre Une Rue - Séverine - 128

    1970 Amsterdam

    Ireland - All Kinds Of Everything - Dana - 32

    1969 Madrid

    France, Netherlands, Spain, United Kingdom - Un Jour, Un Enfant Frida - Boccara; De Troubadour - Lenny Kuhr; Vivo Cantando - Salomé; Boom Bang-a-bang - Lulu - 18

    1968 London

    Spain - La, La, La... - Massiel - 29

    1967 Vienna

    United Kingdom - Puppet On A String - Sandie Shaw - 47

    1966 Luxembourg

    Austria - Merci Chérie - Udo Jürgens - 31

    1965 Naples

    Luxembourg - Poupée De Cire, Poupée De Son - France Gall - 32

    1964 Copenhagen

    Italy - Non Ho L’étà - Gigliola Cinquetti - 49

    1963 London

    Denmark Dansevise - Grethe & Jørgen Ingmann - 42

    1962 Luxembourg

    France - Un Premier Amour - Isabelle Aubret - 26

    1961 Cannes

    Luxembourg - Nous Les Amoureux - Jean-Claude Pascal - 31

    1960 London

    France - Tom Pillibi - Jacqueline Boyer - 32

    1959 Cannes

    Netherlands - Een Beetje - Teddy Scholten - 21

    1958 Hilversum

    France Dors Mon Amour - André Claveau - 27

    1957 Frankfurt

    Netherlands - Net Als Toen - Corry Brokken - 31

    1956 Lugano

    Switzerland - Refrain - Lys Assia - N/A

    Related topics:LiverpoolEurovision