In case you need to brush up on your Eurovision pub quiz knowledge.

Even the most coveted Eurovision fan might struggle to name the year the UK last won the song contest, or which year we last saw a tie. With Liverpool set to host Eurovision 2023, you might find yourself in a position to brush up on your pop culture knowledge, whether that’s for a pub quiz or simply to impress your friends on the night.

Well, that’s where this list comes in handy, with the full list of winners, host countries, song titles and number of points won written out. Whatever knowledge gaps you have – such as which year saw a four-way tie – this list will help to smooth them out.

Some of the main winners of the past few years include Måneskin who won 2021s contest, which was hosted by Rotterdam. The Italian group have amassed wide-spread popularity since the release of their Eurovision hit.

In addition, Eurovision 2023 marks one of the years where the previous winners of the contest – in this case, Ukraine – haven’t hosted the song contest. The UK will host the competition instead in light of the Russia-Ukraine war after Eurovision 2022 hopeful Sam Ryder came in second place.

From crowd-pleaser ABBA’s Waterloo to 2022 Ukraine winners Kalush Orchestra, here’s the full list of previous Eurovision winners. If you need to brush up on your Eurovision knowledge, this is the place to do it.

Full list of previous Eurovision winners

The list of former winners is ordered by year and the host country taken from the Eurovision website . Under this, the winner of the referenced year’s contest is shown followed by the song title, artist and points won.

2022 Turin

Ukraine - Stefania - Kalush Orchestra - 631

2021 Rotterdam

Italy - Zitti e buoni - Måneskin - 524

2020

Cancelled

2019 Tel Aviv

Netherlands - Arcade - Duncan Laurence - 498

2018 Lisbon

Israel - Toy Netta - 529

2017 Kyiv

Portugal - Amar Pelos Dois - Salvador Sobral - 758

2016 Stockholm

Ukraine 1944 - Jamala - 534

2015 Vienna

Sweden - Heroes - Måns Zelmerlöw - 365

2014 Copenhagen

Austria - Rise Like a Phoenix - Conchita Wurst - 290

2013 Malmö

Denmark - Only Teardrops - Emmelie de Forest - 281

2012 Baku

Sweden - Euphoria - Loreen - 372

2011 Düsseldorf

Azerbaijan - Running Scared - Ell/Nikki - 221

2010 Oslo

Germany - Satellite - Lena - 246

2009 Moscow

Norway - Fairytale - Alexander Rybak - 387

2008 Belgrade

Russia Believe - Dima Bilan - 272

2007 Helsinki

Serbia - Molitva - Marija Šerifović - 268

2006 Athens

Finland - Hard Rock Hallelujah - Lordi - 292

2005 Kyiv

Greece - My Number One - Helena Paparizou - 230

2004 Istanbul

Ukraine - Wild Dances - Ruslana - 280

2003 Riga

Turkey - Everyway That I Can - Sertab Erener - 167

2002 Tallinn

Latvia - I Wanna - Marie N - 176

2001 Copenhagen

Estonia - Everybody Tanel Padar - Dave Benton & 2XL - 198

2000 Stockholm

Denmark - Fly On The Wings Of Love - Olsen Brothers - 195

1999 Jerusalem

Sweden - Take Me To Your Heaven - Charlotte Nilsson - 163

1998 Birmingham

Israel - Diva Dana International - 172

1997 Dublin

United Kingdom - Love Shine A Light - Katrina and The Waves - 227

1996 Oslo

Ireland - The Voice - Eimear Quinn - 162

1995 Dublin

Norway - Nocturne - Secret Garden - 148

1994 Dublin

Ireland - Rock ‘n’ Roll Kids - Paul Harrington & Charlie McGettigan - 226

1993 Millstreet

Ireland - In Your Eyes - Niamh Kavanagh - 187

1992 Malmö

Ireland - Why Me - Linda Martin - 155

1991 Rome

Sweden - Fångad Av En Stormvind - Carola - 146

1990 Zagreb

Italy - Insieme: 1992 - Toto Cutugno - 149

1989 Lausanne

Yugoslavia - Rock Me - Riva - 137

1988 Dublin

Switzerland - Ne Partez Pas Sans Moi - Céline Dion - 137

1987 Brussels

Ireland - Hold Me Now - Johnny Logan - 172

1986 Bergen

Belgium - J’aime La Vie - Sandra Kim - 176

1985 Gothenburg

Norway La Det Swinge - Bobbysocks - 123

1984 Luxembourg

Sweden - Diggi-loo Diggy-ley - Herrey’s 145

1983 Munich

Luxembourg - Si La Vie Est Cadeau - Corinne Hermès - 142

1982 Harrogate

Germany - Ein Bißchen - Frieden Nicole - 161

1981 Dublin

United Kingdom - Making Your Mind Up - Bucks Fizz - 136

1980 The Hague

Ireland - What’s Another Year - Johnny Logan - 143

1979 Jerusalem

Israel - Hallelujah - Milk and Honey - 125

1978 Paris

Israel - A-Ba-Ni-Bi Izhar - Cohen and the Alphabeta - 157

1977 London

France - L’oiseau Et L’enfant - Marie Myriam - 136

1976 The Hague

United Kingdom - Save Your Kisses For Me - Brotherhood of Man - 164

1975 Stockholm

Netherlands - Ding-A-Dong - Teach-In - 152

1974 Brighton

Sweden - Waterloo - ABBA - 24

1973 Luxembourg

Luxembourg - Tu Te Reconnaîtras - Anne-Marie David - 129

1972 Edinburgh

Luxembourg - Après Toi - Vicky Leandros - 128

1971 Dublin

Monaco - Un Banc Un Arbre Une Rue - Séverine - 128

1970 Amsterdam

Ireland - All Kinds Of Everything - Dana - 32

1969 Madrid

France, Netherlands, Spain, United Kingdom - Un Jour, Un Enfant Frida - Boccara; De Troubadour - Lenny Kuhr; Vivo Cantando - Salomé; Boom Bang-a-bang - Lulu - 18

1968 London

Spain - La, La, La... - Massiel - 29

1967 Vienna

United Kingdom - Puppet On A String - Sandie Shaw - 47

1966 Luxembourg

Austria - Merci Chérie - Udo Jürgens - 31

1965 Naples

Luxembourg - Poupée De Cire, Poupée De Son - France Gall - 32

1964 Copenhagen

Italy - Non Ho L’étà - Gigliola Cinquetti - 49

1963 London

Denmark Dansevise - Grethe & Jørgen Ingmann - 42

1962 Luxembourg

France - Un Premier Amour - Isabelle Aubret - 26

1961 Cannes

Luxembourg - Nous Les Amoureux - Jean-Claude Pascal - 31

1960 London

France - Tom Pillibi - Jacqueline Boyer - 32

1959 Cannes

Netherlands - Een Beetje - Teddy Scholten - 21

1958 Hilversum

France Dors Mon Amour - André Claveau - 27

1957 Frankfurt

Netherlands - Net Als Toen - Corry Brokken - 31

1956 Lugano