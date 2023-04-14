Even the most coveted Eurovision fan might struggle to name the year the UK last won the song contest, or which year we last saw a tie. With Liverpool set to host Eurovision 2023, you might find yourself in a position to brush up on your pop culture knowledge, whether that’s for a pub quiz or simply to impress your friends on the night.
Well, that’s where this list comes in handy, with the full list of winners, host countries, song titles and number of points won written out. Whatever knowledge gaps you have – such as which year saw a four-way tie – this list will help to smooth them out.
Some of the main winners of the past few years include Måneskin who won 2021s contest, which was hosted by Rotterdam. The Italian group have amassed wide-spread popularity since the release of their Eurovision hit.
In addition, Eurovision 2023 marks one of the years where the previous winners of the contest – in this case, Ukraine – haven’t hosted the song contest. The UK will host the competition instead in light of the Russia-Ukraine war after Eurovision 2022 hopeful Sam Ryder came in second place.
From crowd-pleaser ABBA’s Waterloo to 2022 Ukraine winners Kalush Orchestra, here’s the full list of previous Eurovision winners. If you need to brush up on your Eurovision knowledge, this is the place to do it.
Full list of previous Eurovision winners
The list of former winners is ordered by year and the host country taken from the Eurovision website. Under this, the winner of the referenced year’s contest is shown followed by the song title, artist and points won.
2022 Turin
Ukraine - Stefania - Kalush Orchestra - 631
2021 Rotterdam
Italy - Zitti e buoni - Måneskin - 524
2020
Cancelled
2019 Tel Aviv
Netherlands - Arcade - Duncan Laurence - 498
2018 Lisbon
Israel - Toy Netta - 529
2017 Kyiv
Portugal - Amar Pelos Dois - Salvador Sobral - 758
2016 Stockholm
Ukraine 1944 - Jamala - 534
2015 Vienna
Sweden - Heroes - Måns Zelmerlöw - 365
2014 Copenhagen
Austria - Rise Like a Phoenix - Conchita Wurst - 290
2013 Malmö
Denmark - Only Teardrops - Emmelie de Forest - 281
2012 Baku
Sweden - Euphoria - Loreen - 372
2011 Düsseldorf
Azerbaijan - Running Scared - Ell/Nikki - 221
2010 Oslo
Germany - Satellite - Lena - 246
2009 Moscow
Norway - Fairytale - Alexander Rybak - 387
2008 Belgrade
Russia Believe - Dima Bilan - 272
2007 Helsinki
Serbia - Molitva - Marija Šerifović - 268
2006 Athens
Finland - Hard Rock Hallelujah - Lordi - 292
2005 Kyiv
Greece - My Number One - Helena Paparizou - 230
2004 Istanbul
Ukraine - Wild Dances - Ruslana - 280
2003 Riga
Turkey - Everyway That I Can - Sertab Erener - 167
2002 Tallinn
Latvia - I Wanna - Marie N - 176
2001 Copenhagen
Estonia - Everybody Tanel Padar - Dave Benton & 2XL - 198
2000 Stockholm
Denmark - Fly On The Wings Of Love - Olsen Brothers - 195
1999 Jerusalem
Sweden - Take Me To Your Heaven - Charlotte Nilsson - 163
1998 Birmingham
Israel - Diva Dana International - 172
1997 Dublin
United Kingdom - Love Shine A Light - Katrina and The Waves - 227
1996 Oslo
Ireland - The Voice - Eimear Quinn - 162
1995 Dublin
Norway - Nocturne - Secret Garden - 148
1994 Dublin
Ireland - Rock ‘n’ Roll Kids - Paul Harrington & Charlie McGettigan - 226
1993 Millstreet
Ireland - In Your Eyes - Niamh Kavanagh - 187
1992 Malmö
Ireland - Why Me - Linda Martin - 155
1991 Rome
Sweden - Fångad Av En Stormvind - Carola - 146
1990 Zagreb
Italy - Insieme: 1992 - Toto Cutugno - 149
1989 Lausanne
Yugoslavia - Rock Me - Riva - 137
1988 Dublin
Switzerland - Ne Partez Pas Sans Moi - Céline Dion - 137
1987 Brussels
Ireland - Hold Me Now - Johnny Logan - 172
1986 Bergen
Belgium - J’aime La Vie - Sandra Kim - 176
1985 Gothenburg
Norway La Det Swinge - Bobbysocks - 123
1984 Luxembourg
Sweden - Diggi-loo Diggy-ley - Herrey’s 145
1983 Munich
Luxembourg - Si La Vie Est Cadeau - Corinne Hermès - 142
1982 Harrogate
Germany - Ein Bißchen - Frieden Nicole - 161
1981 Dublin
United Kingdom - Making Your Mind Up - Bucks Fizz - 136
1980 The Hague
Ireland - What’s Another Year - Johnny Logan - 143
1979 Jerusalem
Israel - Hallelujah - Milk and Honey - 125
1978 Paris
Israel - A-Ba-Ni-Bi Izhar - Cohen and the Alphabeta - 157
1977 London
France - L’oiseau Et L’enfant - Marie Myriam - 136
1976 The Hague
United Kingdom - Save Your Kisses For Me - Brotherhood of Man - 164
1975 Stockholm
Netherlands - Ding-A-Dong - Teach-In - 152
1974 Brighton
Sweden - Waterloo - ABBA - 24
1973 Luxembourg
Luxembourg - Tu Te Reconnaîtras - Anne-Marie David - 129
1972 Edinburgh
Luxembourg - Après Toi - Vicky Leandros - 128
1971 Dublin
Monaco - Un Banc Un Arbre Une Rue - Séverine - 128
1970 Amsterdam
Ireland - All Kinds Of Everything - Dana - 32
1969 Madrid
France, Netherlands, Spain, United Kingdom - Un Jour, Un Enfant Frida - Boccara; De Troubadour - Lenny Kuhr; Vivo Cantando - Salomé; Boom Bang-a-bang - Lulu - 18
1968 London
Spain - La, La, La... - Massiel - 29
1967 Vienna
United Kingdom - Puppet On A String - Sandie Shaw - 47
1966 Luxembourg
Austria - Merci Chérie - Udo Jürgens - 31
1965 Naples
Luxembourg - Poupée De Cire, Poupée De Son - France Gall - 32
1964 Copenhagen
Italy - Non Ho L’étà - Gigliola Cinquetti - 49
1963 London
Denmark Dansevise - Grethe & Jørgen Ingmann - 42
1962 Luxembourg
France - Un Premier Amour - Isabelle Aubret - 26
1961 Cannes
Luxembourg - Nous Les Amoureux - Jean-Claude Pascal - 31
1960 London
France - Tom Pillibi - Jacqueline Boyer - 32
1959 Cannes
Netherlands - Een Beetje - Teddy Scholten - 21
1958 Hilversum
France Dors Mon Amour - André Claveau - 27
1957 Frankfurt
Netherlands - Net Als Toen - Corry Brokken - 31
1956 Lugano
Switzerland - Refrain - Lys Assia - N/A