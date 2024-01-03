Liverpool Half Marathon 2024: Date, time, route and how to apply for 2024 entry
The Liverpool Half Marathon will see thousands of athletes and amateur runners tackle a 13-mile route through the city.
Taking place on St Patrick's Day, the half marathon has become a firm favourite in the lead up to the London Marathon with many people using the race as a test of their progress. Runners can also opt to run 10 miles instead, making the gruelling race a little easier.
The event, organised by BTR Liverpool, will start on Liverpool's iconic waterfront and see runners race through beautiful parks and well-known streets.
When is the Liverpool Half Marathon 2024?
The Half Marathon and 10 Miler Road Race will be held on St Patrick's Day, Sunday March 17 at 9.00am.
Route
The start and finish of the half marathon is at the Pier Head on the waterfront, with runners racing through Upper Parliament Street, Sefton Park, Aigburth Drive and Otterspool Park.
How to apply for the Liverpool Half Marathon 2024
Entries opened in March 2023 and anyone over the age of 17 is eligible to apply. Entry for the Half Marathon starts at £37 and the 10 Miler Road Race starts at £37. You can apply here.