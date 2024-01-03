The Liverpool Half Marathon will see thousands of athletes and amateur runners tackle a 13-mile route through the city.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Liverpool Half Marathon will return this March and will see thousands of athletes and amateur runners tackle a 13-mile route through the city.

Taking place on St Patrick's Day, the half marathon has become a firm favourite in the lead up to the London Marathon with many people using the race as a test of their progress. Runners can also opt to run 10 miles instead, making the gruelling race a little easier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, organised by BTR Liverpool, will start on Liverpool's iconic waterfront and see runners race through beautiful parks and well-known streets.

When is the Liverpool Half Marathon 2024?

The Half Marathon and 10 Miler Road Race will be held on St Patrick's Day, Sunday March 17 at 9.00am.

Route

The start and finish of the half marathon is at the Pier Head on the waterfront, with runners racing through Upper Parliament Street, Sefton Park, Aigburth Drive and Otterspool Park.

Participants warm up.

How to apply for the Liverpool Half Marathon 2024