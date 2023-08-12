The Southport Flower Show 2023 returns to Victoria Park next week, offering spectacular floral displays and a wide range of entertainment for the whole family.

The majority of attendees will be spending their time at the Grand Floral Marquee - a treasure trove of quality plants and flowers - but, there will also be live music, talks by a host of special guests and so much more.

The four day festival begins on August 17 and tickets are still available.

What is the Southport Flower Show?

The Southport Flower Show was first held in Victoria Park in 1924 and was organised and funded by the local council. The future of the show in 1986 was in doubt when Sefton Council announced they would be withdrawing funding from the event, but a committee of horticulturists and business leaders stepped in to ensure the show continued.

It took a single orchid placed on a table during a tense meeting between Sefton Council and the committee that led to the council to back down and support the event one final time.

The prerequisite of the council was that they would not underwrite any financial loss made by the flower show, yet the event has continued to blossom without the council’s financial assistance.

Image: Dominic Raynor

What’s On?

Explore the spectacular Grand Floral Marquee , filled with plants and flowers, trees and shrubs, bonsai, cacti, vegetables and herbs.

, filled with plants and flowers, trees and shrubs, bonsai, cacti, vegetables and herbs. Entertainment includes a range of live music performances and a BMX show , as well as a range of talks by special guests.

and a , as well as a range of talks by special guests. Kids can get creative in the Children’s Zone with some hands on crafts and activities or head to Skinny Jean Gardener’s talk to learn about gardening as a family.

with some hands on crafts and activities or head to Skinny Jean Gardener’s talk to learn about gardening as a family. There will be regular entertainment at the showground , including a performance by Batala Mersey.

, including a performance by Batala Mersey. Head to the cookery theatre and enjoy some of the nation’s most loved chefs sharing their tips while they cook or visit the Enchanted Fields Wellbeing Marquee tolearn about yoga and meditation.

Image: Dominic Raynor

Special guests

Katie Rushworth, ITV’s Love Your Garden (Thursday, August 17)

Lee Burkhill, The Garden Ninja (Friday, August 18)

Frances Tophill, Gardeners’ World (Thursday, August 17)

Brian Mellor, Chef (Thursday, August 17 - Sunday, August 20)

Justin Fletcher, Children’s Entertainer (Sunday, August 20)

Daisy Desire, Drag Queen Gardener (Friday, August 18)

Jason Williams, Cloud Gardener (Saturday, August 19)

Keith Brymer Jones, Broadcaster (Friday, August 18)

James Wong, Botanist and Broadcaster (Sunday, August 20)

Skinny Jean Gardener (Saturday, August 19)

Gabriella Margiotta, MasterChef (Thursday, August 17)

Lizzie Acker, GBBO (Friday, August 18)

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev (Friday, August 18)

John Torode MBE and Lisa Faulkner (Saturday, August 19)

Miss England (Saturday, August 19)

Phil Vickery, Chef (Sunday, August 20)

Early bird tickets are still available to purchase here and children under 16 go free with a paying adult.