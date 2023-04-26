These popular festivals are all easily accessible from Merseyside.

Whether you’re looking for a music or a celebration of art and culture, there are many options across Merseyside and the North West to enjoy this festival season.

From a children’s arts and entertainment festival to energetic weekends showcasing the best of the electronic music scene, these local carnivals are bound to impress.

Here are all of the festivals within 50 miles of Liverpool.

Africa Oye is the UK’s largest free celebration of African music and culture, with performances from brilliant artists and over 90 stalls selling the best food, drink, arts and crafts and fashion from Africa and beyond. There is also a funfair for children!

When: June 17 and 18, 2023.

June 17 and 18, 2023. Where: Sefton Park, Liverpool.

Sefton Park, Liverpool. Tickets: Entrance is completely free and you do not need a ticket.

The festival takes places in venues across the Baltic Triangle with artists from a range of genres, including, house, techno, grime and bass.

When: June 2 and 3, 2023.

June 2 and 3, 2023. Where: Baltic Triangle, Liverpool.

Baltic Triangle, Liverpool. Tickets: Prices start at £25.50 and more information is available here.

Bluedot Festival is a celebration of music, science and culture, perfect for kids and adults. The event features live science experiments, activities, talks from leading scientists and music performances.

When: July 20-23, 2023.

July 20-23, 2023. Where: Jodrell Bank Observatory, Cheshire.

Jodrell Bank Observatory, Cheshire. Tickets: Prices begin at £49 and more information is available here.

Creamfields North returns to Cheshire this August, with a huge lineup of electronic artists. Popular artists include Swedish House Mafia, Patrick Topping and Sonny Fodera.

When: August 24-27, 2023.

August 24-27, 2023. Where: Daresbury, Cheshire.

Daresbury, Cheshire. Tickets: Only resale tickets are currently available and prices begin at £70. More information is available here.

Taking place in the heart of Delamere Forest, this festival promises a great lineup, including Madness and Paul Weller. Income generated from ticket sales helps look after the nation’s forests sustainably, for people to enjoy and wildlife to thrive.

When: June 8-11, 2023.

June 8-11, 2023. Where: Delamere Forest, Cheshire.

Delamere Forest, Cheshire. Tickets: Tickets for day one are sold out but the other days are available. More information is available here.

Geronimo is a children’s festival, with music, arts, entertainment and food stalls. Kids can get involved with interactive performances and adults can socialise too.

When: August 23-26, 2024.

August 23-26, 2024. Where: Arley Hall, Cheshire.

Arley Hall, Cheshire. Tickets: Kids under two go free and ticket prices start at £5.75 plus the cost of parking. More information is available here.

Liverpool Disco Festival returns this year for its 10th anniversary. House and disco artists will perform a range of sets, and further information about after parties is set to be announced.

When: August 19, 2023.

Where: CONTENT, Liverpool.

Tickets: Prices begin at £27.75. More information is available here.

Neighbourhood Weekend is a weekend of live music, from a range of genres, including indie and pop. This year’s line up includes Pulp, The Kooks and The Wombats.

When: May 27 and 28, 2023.

May 27 and 28, 2023. Where: Victoria Park, Warrington.

Victoria Park, Warrington. Tickets: Prices begin at around £74. More information is available here.

The One in the Woods is a chance to escape reality for a weekend and experience music with friends. The festival brings together 80 of the world’s finest techno and drum & Bass artists along with local food and drinks.

When: July 28-30, 2023.

July 28-30, 2023. Where: Orrell Hill Woods.

Orrell Hill Woods. Tickets: Not yet released. Prices begin at £82. More information is available here.

On the Waterfront is a festival in the heart of Liverpool, showcasing incredible artists, including our very own Jamie Webster. The festival launched in 2021 and continues to grow.

When: June 29 to July 2, 2023.

Where: Pier Head, Liverpool.

Tickets: Thursday and Friday tickets are sold out, however Saturday and Sunday are still available. More information is available here.

Parklife is a two-day festival in Manchester, mainly featuring dance and electronic artists, as well as hip hop and pop. This year, popular artists include Aitch, Fred Again and Andy C.

When: June 10 and 11, 2023.

June 10 and 11, 2023. Where: Heaton Park, Manchester.

Heaton Park, Manchester. Tickets: Ticket prices begin at £84.50. More information is available here.

Save the Rave is an outdoor music festival for lovers of retro 90s anthems. The festival has a huge line up as well as pop-up gin and prosecco bars, and a range of street food offerings.

When: July 22, 2023.

July 22, 2023. Where: Victoria Park, Southport.

Victoria Park, Southport. Tickets: Ticket prices begin at £33.25 and more information is available here.

Sound City is a festival held at venues across Liverpool, showcasing new up-and-coming artists. The actual festival takes place on April 29 and 30, with ‘new music Friday’ on the 28th.

When: April 28-30, 2023.

April 28-30, 2023. Where: Various venues in Liverpool.

Various venues in Liverpool. Tickets: Ticket prices begin at £37.95. More information is available here.