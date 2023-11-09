Liverpool ONE's festive favourite returns to Chavasse Park this week.

Liverpool ONE's festive favourite returns to Chavasse Park this week, kicking off the start of Christmas celebrations in the city centre.

The popular après ski style Bar Hütte is located at the park's Alpine Village and officially returns on Friday (November 10), remaining open for the rest of the year.

Bookings are open for a range of activities at the pop-up bar, such as festive karaoke and the family-friendly Santa Club. The 'Bark' Hütte is also available for dog lovers, with the pup-friendly lodge offering doggy treats and festive photo opportunities.

Liverpool Bar Hutte opening hours 2023

November

Monday to Tuesday: 12pm – 10pm

Wednesday to Friday: 12pm – 10.30pm

Saturday: 12pm – 11pm

Sunday: 11am – 10.30pm

December

Monday to Friday: 12pm-10.30pm

Saturday: 10am – 11pm

Sunday: 10am – 10.30pm

Christmas Eve: 12pm – 8pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 1pm – 6pm

New Years Eve: 12pm -11pm

Liverpool ONE's festive favourite returns to Chavasse Park this week. Photo: Liverpool ONE

Christmas in Liverpool ONE