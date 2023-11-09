Christmas 2023: Festive ski lodge bar returns to Liverpool city centre
Liverpool ONE's festive favourite returns to Chavasse Park this week.
The popular après ski style Bar Hütte is located at the park's Alpine Village and officially returns on Friday (November 10), remaining open for the rest of the year.
Bookings are open for a range of activities at the pop-up bar, such as festive karaoke and the family-friendly Santa Club. The 'Bark' Hütte is also available for dog lovers, with the pup-friendly lodge offering doggy treats and festive photo opportunities.
Liverpool Bar Hutte opening hours 2023
November
- Monday to Tuesday: 12pm – 10pm
- Wednesday to Friday: 12pm – 10.30pm
- Saturday: 12pm – 11pm
- Sunday: 11am – 10.30pm
December
- Monday to Friday: 12pm-10.30pm
- Saturday: 10am – 11pm
- Sunday: 10am – 10.30pm
- Christmas Eve: 12pm – 8pm
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: 1pm – 6pm
- New Years Eve: 12pm -11pm
Christmas in Liverpool ONE
- Christmas Live!: On November 17, from 4-8pm, Liverpool ONE will host ‘Christmas Live!’ with an evening of music, singing and dancing. Ariel performers will take over Paradise Street, with skilful shows 13 feet above the ground, and pop-up pantos will get you into the festive spirit.
- Christmas trail: A free brand-new Christmas trail for the whole family is also set to launch in Liverpool ONE, with magical installations including illuminated reindeers, angel wings, Christmas trees, and festive characters hidden in shop windows. Children who complete the trail will get a special sticker and parents will have the chance to win a £250 Liverpool ONE Gift Card.