Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Royal Albert Dock is welcoming the return of the incredible Fiesta of Fire, which is back bigger and hotter than ever before.

Taking place from February 12-17, the free fire and light spectacle will offer unmissable performances and thrilling experiences on Liverpool’s iconic waterfront, with fire shows, flaming sword fights and a new fire walk.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Performers from Bring the Fire Project will show off their pyro-skills throughout the half-term week, with martial arts-inspired routines.

A 25-metre dragon will swim across the docks. Image: Salvo Toscano/Walk The Plank

New for this year, visitors can participate in a fire walk on Thursday (February 15), walking across hot embers with temperatures of more than 1200°C - though only 70 spaces are available.

On Valentine’s Day, Britannia Courtyard will showcase a unique 'selfie spot' featuring flaming hearts from 6.00pm until 8.00pm.

In the fiery finale on Saturday (February 17), an incredible fire-breathing dragon will return to the dock, from 2.00pm-6.00pm.